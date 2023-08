Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrratt Bharuccha's film Dream Girl released in 2019 and it was a hit. A few years later, here comes Dream Girl 2. The film stars Ayushmann Khurrana as the lead and Nushrratt Bharuccha has been replaced by Ananya Panday. The trailer of Dream Girl 2 is out now and as expected, it is high on comedy and drama. It is an out-an-out comedy venture with some of the best talents in the industry. The films stars Paresh Rawal, Annu Kapoor, Abhishek Banerjee and more. Also Read - Dream Girl 2: Ayushmaan Khurrana, Ananya Panday film's teaser builds excitement for trailer release

Dream Girl 2 trailer is entertaining and how

The trailer of Dream Girl 2 stars with Ayushmann Khurrana aka Karamveer Singh washing clothes. Father Annu Kapoor gets a call about credit card bill and jump in, there's Pooja talking to the bank employee. Ananya Panday plays Karamveer Singh's love interest. They want to get married by her father has demands. He wants Karamveer Singh to a good job and Rs 25 lakhs as bank balance. How is that even possible? Well, Ayushmann Khurrana as Pooja can do anything. He takes up the role and dances at events. Then there's entry of Paresh Rawal and Abhishek Banerjee aka Shah Rukh. Looking at Pooja, Shah Rukh stars smiling and Paresh Rawal gets determined to get Pooja and Shah Rukh married. Well, from here on, it is one big roller coaster ride. We bet, it will tickle your funny bones for sure.

Watch Dream Girl 2 trailer below:

Apart from Ayushmann Khurrana,l Paresh Rawal and Ananya Panday, the film also stars Asrani, Annu Kapoor, Manjot Singh, Rajpal Yadav, Manoj Joshi, Seema Pahwa and Vijay Raaz. It is going to release on August 25. It is coming during the right time as there is enough space between two releases. Gadar 2 and OMG 2 are going to release on August 11. There is a time of two weeks before Dream Girl 2 hits the screens. As the part one was a hit, there is enough anticipation among the fans for its second instalment. And with the addition of stellar starcast, it has just got bigger and better. Dream Girl 2 is directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and Produced by Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor.