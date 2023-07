Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday are the fresh new pair to be roped in for the much-anticipated Dream Girl 2. The first film titled Dream Girl, received rave reviews from the masses. And now, the audience is all the more excited to watch Ayushmann slipping into the shoes of Pooja, aka Karam once again for the sequel. Ever since Dream Girl 2 was announced this year in April, fans have been eagerly waiting for the trailer and release date announcement. Finally, the wait for both updates seems to be over. Also Read - Gadar 2 'most waahiyat', Rocky Aur Rani 'sureshot HIT', claims KRK, but should you trust him?

Dream Girl 2 trailer and release date

Today, on July 29, the makers of Dream Girl 2 adopted a unique approach to announce the trailer and film release date. They dropped a hilarious promo video between Ananya Panday and her father-actor Chunky Panday, with a barely-there cameo of Ayushman Khurrana on social media. Through the video, the makers revealed that the much-anticipated trailer will be unveiled on August 1. The film, on the other hand, will premiere on August 25. For those wanting to have a good laugh, watching the promo is a must. Also Read - Dream Girl 2 first look: Ayushmann Khurrana as Pooja wows fans; say 'he looks better than real girls'

Chunky Panday and Ananya Panday in Dream Girl 2 promo

Ananya Panday and Chunky Panday re-shared Dream Girl 2’s trailer announcement video on their respective social media handles. The video opens with Ananya storming inside Chunky Panday’s room. She seems angry and complains that despite being cast as the female lead for Dream Girl 2, Pooja aka Ayshmann Khurrana was getting more prominence. Upon her pestering, Chunky Panday acts as if he is calling Balaji Telefilms, the production house responsible for bankrolling the film. Also Read - Ananya Panday's bucket purse grabs attention; netizens say 'that purse size is equal to her struggle' [View Comments]

Trending Now

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ananya ?? (@ananyapanday)

Ayushmann Khurrana makes an appearance

But, adding a twist to the tale, Chunky Panday contacts not the production company, but Pooja. In fact, he reveals himself as an admirer of Pooja. Spellbound by her voice, Chunky Panday showers and flirts with her as we get to see glimpses of the Ayushmann Khurrana-portrayed character in between. During the course of their satirical yet amusing interaction, Dream Girl 2’s updates are disclosed to the masses.

Ayshmann Khurrana on Dream Girl 2

Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, Dream Girl 2 is touted to be a comedy-drama. Reportedly, Ayushmann Khurrana will be seen in a cross-dressed avatar for the upcoming sequel. Earlier in a media interaction, Ayushmann Khurrana revealed, “This time, we're going to the next level with Dream Girl. It's not just the voice, it's also the visual. It's going to be a 2.0 version literally in Dream Girl 2 and I really look forward to that.”