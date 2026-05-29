Drishayam 3 box office collection day 8: Mohanlal starrer holds steady in second week

Drishyam 3 starring Mohanlal continued its strong box office run on Day 8, collecting Rs 3.86 crore and pushing its India total close to the 80 crore mark despite entering its second week.

Drishyam 3 box office collection

Drishayam 3 box office collection day 8: Jeethu Joseph’s much-awaited Drishyam 3 is holding its ground firmly at the box office even as it enters its second week. The latest chapter in the beloved Malayalam thriller franchise once again sees Mohanlal returning as the sharp and composed Georgekutty, with strong support from Meena, Ansiba Hassan, Esther Anil, Siddique, Asha Sharath, and Murali Gopy.

The story starts a few years after what happened in Drishyam 2, with Georgekutty, and his family, trying to somehow move forward in their daily life. Yet old wounds stay open, and fresh issues keep coming back, which puts them under serious emotional and mental strain. The movie keeps the franchise’s familiar tight tension, mixing police investigation with family pressures and those tricky moral dilemmas too.

Drishyam 3 box office collection

Since its release on May 21, Drishyam 3 has delivered impressive numbers. It crossed ₹40 crore net in India within the first three days and went on to collect over ₹170 crore worldwide by the end of its opening week. Though the film got mixed reactions from critics and audiences alike, Mohanlal’s forceful performance and the solid legacy behind the Drishyam series have, somehow kept it afloat.

Now that it’s slid into the second week, the momentum has taken a slight dip, which is kinda expected. On Day 8, it brought in ₹3.86 crore, with the Malayalam version giving ₹3.27 crore , and then smaller pulls from Tamil, Telugu and Kannada versions. The total India collection now stands at ₹79.16 crore, and it is expected to cross the ₹80 crore mark soon.

What did director Jeethu say about movie's climax?

In a recent conversation with Mathrubhumi, director Jeethu Joseph opened up about the film’s climax. He revealed that the ending does not rely on any major shocking revelation or the unmasking of a hidden criminal. Joseph emphasised that vibe on set was all about working together, saying that he handed over the full screenplay to every key cast and crew member so that everybody could get the story really clear. He also spoke about that iconic shovel sequence from the first film, and mentioned that not even the actors knew, or realised, how much it mattered back then, which is kind of funny when you think about it now.

With steady box office collections and solid fan backing, Drishyam 3 keeps showing why this franchise is still counted among the most successful in Malayalam cinema.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

