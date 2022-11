Drishyam 2 film features Ajay Devgn, Akshaye Khanna, Tabu, and Shriya Saran in lead roles. The film was released on Friday and received amazing responses from the fans. Ajay Devgn fans are loving the film and are praising the actors for their performances. Well, it seems as Drishyam 2 is on its way to becoming a super hit. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Siddharth Bodke aka Jagtap talks about working with Ajay Devgn-Tabu in Drishyam 2 [Exclusive]

Trade Taran Adarsh was quoted by TimesofIndia saying that actors including Ajay, Akshaye, Tabu, and Shriya Saran are amazing. Moreover, Amod Mehra added saying that the film will collect Rs 55 crore on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. He further added saying that Drishyam 2 will cross Rs 100 crore by the end of its first week. Also Read - Drishyam 2 Public Review: Ajay Devgn-Tabu starrer will surprise you with all the masala; check out audience reaction [Watch Video]

and Tabu fans urge the makers to release Drishyam 3. They even said that it was one of the year's best releases. As per the going trend, Drishyam 2 will easily surpass Ajay's Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior's opening day numbers. Taran even tweeted as he informed that there are midnight screenings at 11.59 PM at selected multiplexes in Mumbai. Also Read - Drishyam 2 box office collection day 1: Ajay Devgn's crime thriller to get a double digit opening

A look at Taran Adarsh tweet -

‘DRISHYAM 2’ MIDNIGHT SCREENINGS BEGIN IN MUMBAI… Midnight screenings [11.59 pm] of #Drishyam2 begin at select multiplexes of #Mumbai looking at the excellent response. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 18, 2022

Ajay's character Vijay in Drishyam which was released in 2015 was a mega blockbuster. Vijay's plan to protect his family from a murder case is bang on. The star cast of Drishyam 2 also includes Ishita Dutta, Rajat Kapoor, and Mrunal Jadhav in supporting roles. Drishyam 2 is helmed by Abhishek Pathak.