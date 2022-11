Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran, Akshaye Khanna starrer Drishyam 2 made it to the theatres on Friday. After a long time, a Bollywood film has managed to have a successful run at the box office. Even Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha failed at the box office but Drishyam 2 managed to do well. The film received rave reviews from the audience and the positive mouth of word has also given a boast to Drishyam 2's box office collections. Now, Ajay Devgn has spoken about the same. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Siddharth Bodke aka Jagtap reveals if Sai will ever marry him on the show? [Exclusive]

In an interview with Variety, Ajay Devgn called the film 'tonic' and stated that three to four films Drishyam will be needed to revive the box office slump that Bollywood has been facing. He also said that it is not easy to make entertaining films, however, the audience cannot be served anything. "Audiences have become very smart, so you can`t just give them bullshit. Even when you talk about entertainment in commercial cinema, you have to give them something new," he said. The actor also spoke about his next project and stated that he wants to pick up projects that revolve around characters who have made 'great sacrifices, and people don`t know much about them.'

It is indeed after a long time that a Bollywood movie has got a good rating, as well as, a box office success.

Meanwhile, the box office trend states that Drishyam 2 will soon cross the Rs 100 crore mark. It had a superb opening weekend and even on the first Monday, the film managed to do well. The early trends state that Drishyam 2 on Monday did around Rs 11 crore. The final figures are yet to come.