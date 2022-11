Drishyam 2 is the talk of the town and how! Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran and others returned with the sequel to 2015's hit film Drishyam. The second instalment of the crime thriller is directed by Abhishek Phatak. It was released on Friday, 18 November 2022 and has been winning hearts all across the country. It is the Hindi adaptation of Mohanlal starrer Drishyam 2. Fans are loving the movie and we also saw a hike in day 2 collections of Drishyam 2. Kangana Ranaut has also talked about Drishyam 2 and has showered praises on Tabu. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News: Aamir Khan grooves at Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare engagement, Suniel Shetty confirms Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul wedding and more

Kangana Ranaut praises Tabu on Drishyam 2 success

Kangana Ranaut is one such actress whose statements go viral in Entertainment News always. And recently, the Dhaakad actress took to her Instagram handle to shower praises on senior actress Tabu. The actress, in her stories, shared that there were only two hit films in 2022 which are Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Drishyam 2. Both films featured Tabu in a key role. Also Read - Drishyam 2 cast fees: Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran and other stars' salaries will leave you stumped

Kangana Ranaut called Tabu super star and said that she is slaying it in her 50s and is 'single handedly saving the Hindi film industry.' The Manikarnika actress said that while Tabu's talent and her consistency have never been questioned, she felt inspired to see the actress in her 50s looking her best and reaching stardom."I think women deserve much more credit for their unwavering dedication to their work," Kangana added while calling Tabu an inspiration. Also Read - Drishyam 2 box office collection: Ajay Devgn, Tabu starrer to cross Rs 100 crore in first week? Here's how much it will collect in the weekends

Check Kangana Ranaut's Instagram story for Tabu here:

Drishyam 2 box office collection

On day one, Ajay Devgn starrer Drishyam 2 made a business of Rs 15.38 crores. And on day 2, Drishyam minted Rs 21.59 crores. Its two-day collections stand to be Rs 36.97 crores. The Sunday should see a major jump in the business for Drishyam 2 given the hype.