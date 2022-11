Drishyam 2 has released today to positive reviews from critics and reactions from fans. Ajay Devgn is back in his element and his as well as Tabu's performances are being lauded. The new movie Drishyam 2 is all set for a success run as far as box office collection is concerned, just like its is Malayalam predecessor. However, the film has been hit by piracy. Drishyam 2 has been leaked online in full HD version on various torrent sites like Tamilrockers, Movierulz, Filmyzilla, Telegram and more to watch and download for free. The easy availability of the film online may hit the box office collection. Also Read - Drishyam 2 Movie Review: Ajay Devgn and Tabu's top-notch performances, Abhishek Pathak's taut direction make the thriller a nail-biting affair

But we urge BollywoodLife readers to not watch the film on such platforms and only watch it in theatres or authorised OTT platforms when it officially releases digitally. The Copyright Act of 1957 mentions piracy as a criminal offence. Coming back to Drishyam 2, the story takes the story from Drishyam ahead where Vijay Salgaonkar and his family have gone back to lead a normal life, leaving their ugly past behind. But the ghosts from the past return to haunt them. Will they be caught this time or again be successful in coming out unscathed? Apart from Ajay as Vijay, Drishyam 2 also stars as his wife Nandini, and Mrunal Jadhav as daughters Anju and Anu.

Watch Drishyam 2 trailer -

The early reviews of the film are all great with people raving about 's layered performance. Critics and fans are calling it the fitting sequel and some have even called it one of the best thrillers we have seen in ages. We only hope that the fact that 2 is leaked online will not affect the box office and still motivate fans to go to the theatres and experience the thrill that the movie promises.