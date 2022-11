Drishyam 2 is one of the most awaited films that stars Ajay Devgn, Tabu, and Akshaye Khanna in lead roles. The film was released in theatres on Friday. Drishyam 2 is the sequel to Drishyam which was released in 2015. Fans are going crazy over Drishyam 2 plot and are madly in love with the actors' performances. After the film's initial screenings, netizens flooded social media as they praised the film, storyline, plot and much more. Also Read - Drishyam 2 trailer launch: Ajay Devgn and Tabu remember Nishikant Kamat but 'show must go on'

One user wrote, 'POWER-PACKED. Rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐️#AjayDevgn. #AkshayeKhanna. #Tabu #ShriyaSaran Powerhouse actors in a power-packed film… Director #AbhishekPathak delivers a fantastic thriller… The fiery confrontations cast a spell… DON’T MISS. #Drishyam2Review

@ajaydevgn, while another user commented saying, '#Drishyam2 is a total thrill ride from the word go.

@ajaydevgn

is shinning with his intense performance. #AkshayeKhanna & #Tabu are superb in their roles. Go for it...' Another user wrote, 'Saw #Drishyam2 once again #VijaySalgaonkar is back

@ajaydevgn

is brilliant #Tabu is outstanding #shriyasaran Fab #AkshayeKhanna Killed it #SaurabShukla superb Actor..such an amazing cast no wonder the Mistry is solved or not..go and watch it guys..'

Here's how netizens reacted to Drishyam 2 film -

#Drishyam2 is a total thrill ride from the word go. @ajaydevgn is shinning with his intense performance. #AkshayeKhanna & #Tabu are superb in their roles. Go for it... pic.twitter.com/pzKkNN9UZv — Sunny Khanna (@khannasunny) November 18, 2022

Saw #Drishyam2 once again #VijaySalgaonkar is back @ajaydevgn is brilliant #Tabu is outstanding #shriyasaran Fab #AkshayeKhanna Killed it #SaurabShukla superb Actor..such an amazing cast no wonder the Mistry is solved or not..go and watch it guys.. — monica mishra (@monicaamishra) November 17, 2022

#Drishyam2 is a well designed film and well narrated story. The plot is perfectly syncing with the part one. The great thing is the addition of #AkshayeKhanna as he really looks like an investigator and he tries to see what lies in #AjayDevgn eyes.#Drishyam2Review #Review #Tabu pic.twitter.com/ymTZp5OFVX — Rahul Kadam (@ImRahulkadam) November 18, 2022

Just ended watching Drishyam 2. What a Fantastic thriller ride. Ajay Devgan in terrific form. Tabu and Akshay khanna are perfect.Deja Vu leads. Perfect entertainer.

4 stars ⭐️ from my side.

After all it’s all about the family ❣️ #Drishyam2review #Drishyam2ThisFriday #Drishyam2 pic.twitter.com/JU4wHEFVBA — Ejaz Waris (@drejazwaris) November 17, 2022

The storyline of Drishyam was about a senior police officer whose son mysteriously goes missing after tricky situations. In Drishyam 2, Tabu who played the role of a police officer is no more in the position anymore. Well, Drishyam 2 has marked 's collaboration with Tabu after 7-8 years.