Ajay Devgn is one of the stars who has dabbled in different genres and has been continuously entertaining everyone. He recently delivered a hit, Drishyam 2, the second installment of the 2015 blockbuster movie. The actor is currently basking in the success of the same. Ajay Devgn opened up on the success of Drishyam 2 in his latest interview. He also opined on whether the content is king or a good story is the only way to succeed in Bollywood right now. Ajay feels that a film should be seen in all aspects.

Ajay Devgn on good content driving the film than stars

In an interview with ETimes, the Runway 34 star was asked if the recent successes of films like Drishyam 2 and Kantara have added to the notion of good content is far more valuable than stars' appeals in movies. Ajay Devgn disagrees with the view. He says that a film should be seen in totality including the script, the stars, the supporting cast, the technicians, etc. He says each of these aspects makes a film worthwhile. The seasoned actor refuses to bow down to the notion that only a great story will make a box office success. He also states that it cannot be said that if the films have failed, it is because of the stars.

Ajay Devgn opens up on lack of success in Bollywood films

While Ajay feels that the film should have everything in it, he did retrospect on why the films in Bollywood have been having hiccups with the success. The actor feels that as filmmakers or celebs, one may have failed to tell a story in the right way. "Maybe as stars, we had become complacent; maybe as makers, we had started to take an audience for granted. There are many variables for success and there are many, many variables for failure. To pinpoint that stars alone failed is incorrect," Ajay says. He adds that while a good story brings joy to the audience, seeing stars enact in them brings credibility to their filmography. Drishyam 2 has been trending in Entertainment News for its box-office success.

Ajay Devgn on box office success of Drishyam 2

Drishyam 2 opened with a whopping Rs 15.38 crores. The Abhishek Pathak directorial costarring Tabu, Shriya Saran, Ishita Dutta and others have surpassed Rs 200 crores at the domestic box office. Ajay Devgn expressed his happiness while adding that he is happy for the cast and crew but happier so for the industry. Ajay addressed that the industry has been facing a trying phase with a handful of successes.