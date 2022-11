Drishyam 2 has hit the right target. The film that released on November 18 has turned out to be a box office hit. Directed by Abhishek Pathak, Drishyam 2 stars Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Tabu and Akshaye Khanna in lead roles. It is a sequel to Drishyam which was a box-office success. As the film is doing well at the box office, the stars are also in the news. In a recent interview, Shriya Saran spoke about social media negativity and kissing husband in public. At the special screening of Drishyam 2, Shriya Sara and husband Andrei Koshcheev indulged in a lip lock in front of the cameras and that called for trolling. Also Read - Drishyam 2: Ajay Devgn-Tabu's film rocks the box office but you'll be shocked to see the disparity in their net worth

opens up on getting trolled for kissing husband in public

In an interview with News18, Shriya Saran stated that she finds it funny that she gets trolled for kissing her husband. The diva stated that Andrei finds it normal to kiss in public to celebrate her special moments and she finds the thought beautiful. She was quoted saying, "It’s kind of funny! Andrei thinks that it’s normal to kiss me during my special moment and I think it’s beautiful. He doesn’t understand why we would be trolled for something so natural. But it is okay, it is fine (laughs)!" She further mentioned that she does not pay heed to trolls and rather she does what she wants to do. It was in 2018 that Shriya and Andrei got married and they have a baby girl. Also Read - Drishyam 2 box office collection day 5: Audience flocks to watch Ajay Devgn starrer on Tuesday; film inches close to Rs 100 crore

Talking about 2, the film has managed to make good money in the first five days. It has reached the mark of Rs 86 crore and it is expected that Drishyam 2 will enter the Rs 100 crore club very soon. It is after a gap that a Bollywood film has managed to register a good box office outcome. Also Read - Drishyam 2: Ajay Devgn talks about film's superb box office run; says the audience cannot be served 'bullshit'