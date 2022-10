Drishyam 1 starring Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Tabu, Ishita Dutta, Rajat Kapoor and others had intrigued one and all. The film kept everyone at the edge of the seat as Vijay Salgaokar and his family's story unfolded on the big screen. Seven years later, Vijay Salgaokar and the mystery is back. In the first part, Tabu could not solve the mystery behind her son's death but she has returned to seek revenge in Drishyam 2. There are more additions to the team. One of them is of director Abhishek Pathak. The first part of the film was helmed by . The ace filmmaker passed away in 2020. Also Read - Drishyam 2 trailer: Ajay Devgn starrer receives as much praise as butter flows over pav bhaji; netizens say; 'Superhit, 5/5 stars' [View Tweets]

At the trailer launch event of Drishyam 2, the stars remembered the filmmaker. was the first one to remember Nishikant Kamat. As he took to the stage, Ajay Devgn spoke about Nishikant Kamat followed by Tabu. Ajay stated that the team missed Nishikant Kamat and everyone would have been really happy had he been there. Ajay then added, 'but the show must go on.'

Tabu mentioned that Nishikant Kamat made the journey of Drishyam really comfortable.

Talking about the change in directors from Drishyam 1 to Drishyam 2, Abhishek Pathak mentioned that he has tried to to add his own touch to the film whilst retaining the soul and essence of the film.

In the trailer of Drishyam 2, it's shown that Vijay Salgaonkar and his family is once again hounded by the police over the 7 year old case. Among the new additions is it Akshaye Khanna who has come in as a cop. Sharing a few deets about the film, Tabu at the trailer launch shared that Akshaye Khanna takes over from where she had left in the first part of the film. Drishyam 2 hits the theatres in November.