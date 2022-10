Ajay Devgn aka Vijay Salgaonkar is back. Drishyam 2 starring Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran, Akshaye Khanna, Rajat Kapoor, Ishita Dutta, and others is all set to release on November 18. A trailer launch event was held in Goa to keep up with the essence of the film. Vijay Salgaonkar, his family, and the murder case have the backdrop of Goa. At the trailer launch event of the film, everyone was at their candid best. For Drishyam 2, Abhishek Pathak has taken over as the director of the film. The first part was directed by Nishikant Kamat who is no more. This is Abhishek Pathak's second film as a director. So he was asked whether he was intimidated by Ajay Devgn on sets. Also Read - Drishyam 2 trailer: Here's how the Ajay Devgn film looks different from the Mohanlal sequel

Abhishek Pathak said that he wasn't intimated by at all since he knows him for quite some time. He did mention though that he was nervous on the first day but Ajay Devgn made it very comfortable for him. Abhishek Pathak shared that Ajay Devgn wouldn't even come behind the desk to see the shot and rather do what he's asked to do. Abhishek Pathak praised Tabu for being a fabulous and flawless actress. Also Read - Drishyam 2 trailer launch: Ajay Devgn and Tabu remember Nishikant Kamat but 'show must go on'

Talking about Drishyam 2, Abhishek Pathak also mentioned that he has tried to retain the soul and essence of the film whilst adding a new touch to it. Also Read - Drishyam 2 trailer: Ajay Devgn starrer receives as much praise as butter flows over pav bhaji; netizens say; 'Superhit, 5/5 stars' [View Tweets]

Advertisement

's version of Drishyam 2 has received a good response. Given that South films are doing tremendously well and boom in OTT, how are the makers of Drishyam 2 keeping the freshness alive? Over this Ajay Devgn said, "The film has been treated in a very different manner. There are many changes whilst keeping the soul of the film intact. So it is a fresh film that you'll get to see."

Akshaye Khanna is the new entry in the film. He essays the role of a cop who has his motto set. He wishes to solve the 7-year-old mystery around the death of IG Meera Deshmukh's son's death case. Meera Deshmukh is played by Tabu. The trailer of Drishyam 2 compels you to think it Vijay Salgaonkar and his family will escape this time or not.