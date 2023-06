3 is going to be an unique affair. Since 2013 after made the epic thriller with , did fans see remakes in languages like Tamil, Telugu and Hindi. It is one of the most iconic thrillers ever. Last year, we saw Drishyam 2 at the theatres. While the Malayalam and Telugu films came on digital, and producers Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak decided to release it in cinema halls. It turned out to be one of the biggest grossers of 2022 making over Rs 200 crores at the cinema halls. Also Read - Trending South News Today: Mohanlal's Drishyam 3 officially confirmed, Vijay Deverakonda's Liger dips further at the box office and more

DRISHYAM 3 COMING SOON

Drishyam 3 is now in the development stage. This has been reported by Pinkvilla and this time the Malayalam and Hindi writers are doing a joint collaboration. Abhishek Pathak and his team have cracked the basic plot for Drishyam 3. It seems Jeethu Joseph loved the same and now they are developing the screenplay for Drishyam 3. They are working together and now intend to shoot the Hindi and Malayalam versions at the same time. The idea is to release Drishyam 3 all over Indian on the same date. The source was quoted as saying, "While Kerala will see the release in Malayalam with Mohanlal as Goerge Kutty, the rest of India will get to see the journey of Ajay Devgn as Vijay Salgaonkar. Once the screenplay is locked, the Telugu Drishyam producers also might join the plan of simultaneous release." Also Read - Drishyam 3: Producer CONFIRMS third instalment of Mohanlal starrer; elated fans say, 'George Kutty is Back'

DRISHYAM 3 TO RETAIN THE SUSPENSE Also Read - Trending South News Today: Naga Chaitanya's revelation about being caught while making out in car, Prabhas' fans SUPER excited for Salaar update and more

Trending Now

One of the issues with the Drishyam films is that a large number of people watch the movie in Malayalam when it comes out there. Then, the comparisons begin and people give out spoilers too. This is going to be the final movie of the Drishyam franchise. The makers want to give a truly unforgettable experience to all the film-goers. The source added, "What better than having an experience of chills and thrills without having an idea of what next." The shoot of the film will begin after the final screenplay is locked. A kickass screenplay is a must for suspense stories.

Now, Drishyam is going to be adapted in Korean. The script has been picked up by Anthology Studios. Koreans are very fond of thrillers and Drishyam has the right amount of suspense and thrills. Jay Choi, Song Kang Ho of Parasite and Kim Jee Woon are behind the project.