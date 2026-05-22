Drishyam 3 box office collection day 1: Mohanlal-Meena starrer earns over Rs 15 crore, beats THIS film's opening day record

Drishyam 3 box office collection day 1: Mohanlal-Meena starrer earns over Rs 15 crore, beats THIS film's opening day record

Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 1: Superstar Mohanlal enjoys a massive fan following which is why theatres across Kerala were alive when his much-anticipated film Drishyam 3 released in theatres on May 21. As expected, the excitement was unreal. Fans started queuing up for early morning shows, netizens lauded the star for his impeccable performance. Ahead of the film's release, people had been talking about Georgekutty - the smart, calm family man who emerged as one of the most loved characters of Indian cinema. Amid high expectations, could the film deliver what was expected out of it? Read on to get the answer.

Drishyam 3 box office collection update

As per the trade website Sacnilk, Mohanlal's Drishyam 3 managed to earn Rs 10.56 crore net in India on its opening day. It had run about 5396 shows on day 1. About Rs 9.11 crore was earned from the film's Malayalam version, about Rs 0.36 crore was minted from Tamil version, and about Rs 0.96 and Rs 0.13 crore was collected from its Telugu and Kannada version. The film witnessed an occupancy rate of 50.5% on its opening day. Going by the film's reviews, the collections will increase in the upcoming days.

Drishyam 3 performed better than Mohanlal's previous films?

In 2025, Mohanlal’s L2 Empuraan collected Rs 21 crore on its release day, and it emerged as his highest-grossing action film. Thudarum, another Mohanlal's much-loved crime thriller, earned Rs 5.45 crore. Another popular film was Hridayapoorvam which earned Rs 3.25 crore. His epic action film Vrusshabha earned Rs 0.60 crore. When Drishyam had hit theatres in 2013, it became a massive box office success for Malayalam cinema. It was the first film in the language to race past Rs 50 crore milestone. Drishyam 2 had released directly on OTT in 2021 amid the pandemic.

Why was Drishyam 3 release date shifted?

Drishyam 3 was earlier supposed to release in the first week of April. However, it got postponed due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. Gulf countries play an important role in determining a film's box office collection because overseas market impact the film's revenue. The new release date chosen was, May 21, which is also Mohanlal's birthday. Cast had started filming Drishyam 3 on September 22, 2025, which ended on December 2. It was filmed at several spots including Thodupuzha, Vagamon, Ernakulam, and Thiruvalla.

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