Drishyam 3 Box Office collection day 11: Mohanlal's thriller ROARS back, nears Rs 100 crore net in India

Drishyam 3 box office collection day 11: Mohanlal's thriller records a strong weekend jump with Rs 4.27 crore on Saturday, taking its India net collection to Rs 95.62 crore and moving closer to the Rs 100 crore milestone.

Drishyam 3 box office collection

Drishyam 3 box office collection day 11: Mohanlal’s Drishyam 3 is proving yet again why the franchise remains one of the most reliable in Malayalam cinema. After a slight slowdown on Friday, the Jeethu Joseph-directed mystery drama witnessed a healthy jump during its second weekend, reaffirming its strong hold at the box office.

Drishyam 3 box office collection day 11

According to Sacnilk, the film collected a solid ₹4.27 crore net on Day 11 (Saturday) from 2,117 shows. This growth has pushed the total India gross collection to ₹111.03 crore and the India net to ₹95.62 crore so far. The numbers clearly show that audience interest remains high even after the first week.

Drishyam 3 vs Kattalan

While new releases usually affect holdovers, Drishyam 3 appears to have benefited from the relatively weaker performance of its competitor Kattalan. The Unni Mukundan starrer, which opened with decent buzz due to its connection with the hit film Marco, has already shown signs of losing steam. On its second and third days, Kattalan collected just ₹1.60 crore net and ₹1.28 crore net respectively, with low occupancy. Its worldwide gross currently stands at a modest ₹6.21 crore. This slowdown seems to have helped Drishyam 3 regain some screen space and audience attention.

About Drishyam 3

Drishyam 3 continues the story of Georgekutty (Mohanlal), the calm and calculating family man who once again finds himself protecting his loved ones as old secrets and new threats resurface. The film also features Meena, Ansiba Hassan, Esther Anil, Kalabhavan Shajohn, Siddique, Murali Gopy, and Asha Sarath in important roles.

With steady weekend growth and a solid, basically unshakable franchise loyalty, Drishyam 3 is quietly marching towards the ₹100 crore India net mark, trade analysts are saying. They also feel that if the movie keeps up this momentum, it might land among the largest Malayalam releases of 2026.

So far, the third installment has hit that tricky sweet spot between smart narrative craft and pure mass appeal , which the Drishyam franchise has sort of always been known for. As it heads into the weekdays, all eyes will be on whether it can sustain its strong run or if newer releases will affect its collections. So far, however, Georgekutty’s latest chapter is writing yet another success story.

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