Drishyam 3 Box Office collection day 12: Mohanlal's thriller sees big DROP, nears Rs 225 crore worldwide

Drishyam 3 box office collection day 12: Mohanlal's thriller earned Rs 2.20 crore on Tuesday despite a sharp drop. The film is nearing Rs 100 crore India net and has crossed Rs 224 crore worldwide.

Drishyam 3 box office collection

Drishyam 3 box office collection day 12: Mohanlal’s Drishyam 3 has witnessed a significant drop in collections on its twelfth day at the box office. After enjoying a strong and consistent run during its first week, the much-awaited thriller appears to be slowing down as it moves deeper into its second week.

Drishyam 3 box office collection day 12

According to Sacnilk estimates, the film collected Rs 2.20 crore net on Day 12, marking a sharp 58.9% decline from the previous day’s Rs 5.35 crore. Despite the drop, the movie continues to add to its total, with India net collections now standing at Rs 98.90 crore and India gross at Rs 114.76 crore.

The film was screened across 2,276 shows on Day 12. The Malayalam version remained the biggest contributor with Rs 2 crore, while Telugu added Rs 12 lakh, Tamil Rs 5 lakh, and Kannada Rs 3 lakh. Overseas, it earned Rs 75 lakh, taking its international gross to Rs 110 crore. The worldwide collection currently stands at Rs 224.76 crore.

Drishyam 3 had shown impressive consistency in its opening week, collecting Rs 6.50 crore on Tuesday, Rs 6.65 crore on Wednesday, and maintaining similar numbers on Thursday. The first week ended on a strong note with Rs 81.95 crore.

About Drishyam 3

The latest chapter in the beloved franchise sees Georgekutty (Mohanlal) and his family years after the events of the previous films. On the surface, life seems peaceful- Georgekutty has become a successful film producer, his daughters have grown up, and the family appears settled. However, beneath the calm exterior, old fears and unresolved memories continue to linger, threatening their hard-earned peace.

Directed by Jeethu Joseph, Drishyam 3 also stars Meena, Ansiba Hassan, Esther Anil, Kalabhavan Shajohn, Siddique, Murali Gopy, and Asha Sarath in key roles. While the film received a strong opening and positive audience response initially, its ability to maintain momentum in the coming days will determine whether it can cross the ₹250 crore worldwide mark comfortably.

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