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Drishyam 3 Box Office collection day 14: Mohanlal's film continues WINNING streak despite weekday dip

Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 14: Mohanlal's thriller earned Rs 1.55 crore on Day 13 and crossed the Rs 100 crore India net mark. Here's how Georgekutty's latest chapter is performing in its second week.

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By: Sahelee Rakshit | Published: June 3, 2026 11:45 AM IST
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Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection

Drishyam 3 box office collection day 14: Mohanlal starrer Drishyam 3 has recorded its lowest single-day collection since release on its 13th day (Tuesday). The Jeethu Joseph-directed thriller, which had maintained a strong pace in its first week, is now seeing the expected slowdown as it moves deeper into its second week.

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Drishyam 3 box office collection

According to Sacnilk, the film collected around Rs 1.55 crore net on Day 13 from 2,142 shows. This takes its total India gross to Rs 116.55 crore and India net collection to Rs 100.45 crore. On Day 14 (early estimates), it added another Rs 0.06 crore net, pushing the India gross to Rs 116.62 crore and net to Rs 100.51 crore.

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The movie had a solid opening weekend, Rs 15.85 crore on Day 1, Rs 11.05 crore on Day 2, Rs 13.70 crore on Day 3, and Rs 13.85 crore on Day 4. It wrapped up its first week with an impressive Rs 81.95 crore. In the second week, it collected Rs 4.30 crore on Friday, Rs 5.10 crore on Saturday, and Rs 5.35 crore on Sunday, before the numbers started declining on weekdays.

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About Drishyam 3

Drishyam 3 continues the story of Georgekutty (Mohanlal) and his family, years after the events of the previous films. On the surface, life seems peaceful — Georgekutty has become a successful film producer, his daughters have grown up, and the family appears settled. However, old fears and unresolved memories from the past continue to linger in the background, threatening their hard-earned peace.

With strong franchise loyalty and Mohanlal’s massive star power, Drishyam 3 has crossed the ₹100 crore India net mark comfortably. While the weekdays have slowed down, the film still has enough goodwill to maintain a respectable run in the coming days.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

About the Author

Sahelee Rakshit

Sahelee Rakshit

Sahelee Rakshit is an entertainment journalist at BollywoodLife, where she has been contributing since 2025. Active in journalism since 2018, she has previously worked with leading news platforms including Inside Northeast, The Sentinel, APN News, News24, and Jagran English. With a strong focus on Bollywood news and movie reviews, Sahelee has interviewed prominent TV celebrities and acclaimed film directors. She has also covered and participated in several major entertainment events, establishing herself as a trusted voice in the industry.

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