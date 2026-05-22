Drishyam 3 Box Office collection day 2: Mohanlal's Georgekutty continues his REIGN as thriller sees strong weekday momentum

Drishyam 3 box office collection day 2: Mohanlal's thriller continues its strong run in theatres, crossing Rs 23 crore gross in India as Georgekutty's story pulls audiences back to cinemas.

Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 2: Mohanlal’s long-awaited movie Drishyam 3 has opened with a pretty strong response at the box office, and it’s still carrying that winning streak of one of Malayalam cinema’s most loved thriller franchises. It was released on May 21, and right from the start, the film already pulled in crowds to theatres in huge numbers. Fans are buzzing because they want to watch Georgekutty’s journey unfold again on the big screen.

Directed by Jeethu Joseph, Drishyam 3 picks up after the events of Drishyam 2 and brings back the familiar cast, including Meena, Ansiba Hassan, Esther Anil, Murali Gopy, Siddique, and Asha Sarath. Mohanlal once again steps into the role of Georgekutty, a character that has become iconic over the years.

Drishyam 3 box office collection day 2

According to Sacnilk’s early estimates, the Malayalam version of the film collected around Rs 4.12 crore net on Day 2 while running across 2,635 shows in India. With this, the film’s total India gross collection has reached Rs 23.23 crore, while the India net stands close to Rs 19.97 crore. Final numbers for the day are still expected to rise as evening and late-night shows continue.

The film’s trailer had already created massive buzz before release. One particular dialogue, “You have seen his brilliance. You have witnessed his defence. But you never saw what it cost him,” grabbed fans’ attention and hinted that the third installment would focus more on the emotional consequences of Georgekutty’s actions rather than just another investigation.

About Drishyam 3

Backed by Antony Perumbavoor under Aashirvad Cinemas, along with Pen Studios and Panorama Studios, the film also benefits from strong technical work by cinematographer Satheesh Kurup, editor Vinayak VS, and music composer Anil Johnson. With the weekend now underway, trade experts expect the film’s collections to grow even further in the coming days.

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