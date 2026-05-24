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Drishyam 3 Box Office collection day 3: Mohanlal’s thriller CROSSES Rs 100 crore worldwide in just one weekend

Drishyam 3 box office collection day 3: Mohanlal's thriller crosses Rs 117 crore worldwide in just three days, with strong occupancy and massive support from Kerala audiences.

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By: Sahelee Rakshit | Published: May 24, 2026 6:42 AM IST
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Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection

Drishyam 3 box office collection day 3: Mohanlal’s Drishyam 3 has hit a major box office milestone, crossing the Rs 100 crore mark worldwide in just three days. The much-awaited thriller, which released on May 21 to coincide with the superstar’s birthday, continues to enjoy strong audience love despite mixed reviews from critics.

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Drishyam 3 box office collection day 3

According to Sacnilk, the film has collected a total of Rs 117.17 crore worldwide by the end of its first weekend. After a solid opening day of Rs 15.85 crore and a slightly lower Rs 11.05 crore on Day 2, the movie showed a impressive 24% jump on Saturday, raking in Rs 13.70 crore net in India. It was screened across 5,185 shows on Day 3.

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The film’s total India net collection now stands at Rs 40.60 crore, while the India gross has reached Rs 47.17 crore. Overseas markets have also played a big role in its success. On Day 3 alone, Drishyam 3 earned Rs 25 crore internationally, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 70 crore.

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Drishyam 3 occupancy

The Malayalam version remained the clear leader, collecting Rs 11.65 crore net from 3,114 shows with a strong 66.52% overall occupancy. Evening and night shows performed particularly well. The Telugu version added Rs 1.20 crore, Tamil contributed Rs 0.60 crore, and Kannada brought in Rs 25 lakh.

Kerala proved to be the strongest market

Kerala once again proved to be the film’s strongest market, contributing Rs 9.25 crore gross on Day 3. Karnataka followed with Rs 2.50 crore, while Andhra Pradesh-Telangana and Tamil Nadu added Rs 1.50 crore and Rs 1.45 crore respectively.

With solid word-of-mouth and massive fan support for Mohanlal, Drishyam 3 is off to a flying start. The real test now will be how well it holds in the coming weekdays.

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About the Author

Sahelee Rakshit

Sahelee Rakshit

Sahelee Rakshit is an entertainment journalist at BollywoodLife, where she has been contributing since 2025. Active in journalism since 2018, she has previously worked with leading news platforms including Inside Northeast, The Sentinel, APN News, News24, and Jagran English. With a strong focus on Bollywood news and movie reviews, Sahelee has interviewed prominent TV celebrities and acclaimed film directors. She has also covered and participated in several major entertainment events, establishing herself as a trusted voice in the industry.

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