Drishyam 3 Box Office collection day 4: Mohanlal’s thriller crosses Rs 140 crore worldwide

Drishyam 3 box office collection day 4: Mohanlal and Jeethu Joseph's thriller crosses Rs 141 crore worldwide in just four days, with strong Sunday occupancy and impressive overseas numbers.

Drishyam 3 box office collection

Drishyam 3 box office collection day 4: Mohanlal and Jeethu Joseph’s Drishyam 3 is continuing its impressive run at the box office. On its first Sunday (Day 4), the film saw a slight increase in collections compared to the previous day, proving that strong word-of-mouth is still working in its favour. According to Sacnilk, the movie collected Rs 13.95 crore net in India on Sunday, marking a 1.8% growth from Day 3’s Rs 13.70 crore. With this, the film’s total India net collection has now reached Rs 54.55 crore, while the India gross has crossed Rs 63.34 crore in just four days.

Drishyam 3 box office collection

The Malayalam version remained the clear leader, earning Rs 11.75 crore from 3,186 shows with a healthy 69.35% occupancy. The Telugu version added Rs 1.20 crore, Tamil contributed Rs 65 lakh, and Kannada brought in Rs 35 lakh. The film was playing across 5,270 shows on Sunday.

Kerala once again dominated the collections, delivering a massive Rs 9.70 crore gross on Day 4. Karnataka followed with Rs 2.40 crore, while Andhra Pradesh-Telangana and Tamil Nadu contributed Rs 1.40 crore each. The rest of India added Rs 1.27 crore.

Overseas markets also continued to show strong support. The film earned another Rs 13 crore internationally on Sunday, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 78 crore. This has helped push the worldwide collection to an impressive Rs 141.34 crore in just four days.

About Drishyam 3

Directed by Jeethu Joseph, Drishyam 3 sees Mohanlal returning as the iconic Georgekutty, with Meena, Ansiba Hassan, Esther Anil, Siddique, Murali Gopy, Biju Menon, and Kalabhavan Shajohn playing key roles.

After a solid opening weekend, all eyes are now on how well the film holds during the weekdays. Given the franchise’s strong legacy and positive audience response so far, Drishyam 3 looks well-poised for a successful run.

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