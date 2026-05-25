Drishyam 3 box office collection day 5: Mohanlal’s BLOCKBUSTER witnesses growth, earns THIS amount worldwide

Directed by Jeethu Joseph, Drishyam 3 finds Georgekutty (Mohanlal) settled in life.

Drishyam 3 Box Office collection day 4: Mohanlal’s BLOCKBUSTER witnesses growth, earns Rs 141 crore worldwide

Drishyam 3 box office collection day 5: Mohanlal's much-anticipated film Drishyam 3 had hit theatres on May 21. The film's release also coincided with the star's 66th birthday. For the unversed, Drishyam 3 had ended its opening weekend as the second-biggest Malayalam opener of all time at worldwide box office. According to trade website, Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 54.55 crore at the India box office in four days. After four days, the film's collection amounted to Rs 141.34 crore.

Drishyam 3 Box Office collection day 5 update

If there is one Malayalam film that wowed everyone at the box office during first weekend, it has to be L2: Empuraan. The film had hit theatres in March 2025, and earned Rs 59 crore India gross and about Rs 105 crore overseas following its first weekend. The film's worldwide collection stood at Rs 173.43 crore and helped the film emerge as one of the biggest weekend opener Mollywood has ever witnessed. With Rs 141.34 crore worldwide, Drishyam 3 has been comfortably placed in second place. It is much ahead of Thudarum, Lokah, Aavesham and Manjummel Boys. As reported by Sacnilk, Drishyam 3 box office collection for day five is estimated at Rs 56 lakhs.

Drishyam 3 Box Office collection day 4 update

As per trade website, Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 13.95 crore net across 5,270 shows on day 4. The amount collected puts forth a 1.8% growth from what it earned on day 3 (Rs 13.7 crore). The film's total India gross collections stood at Rs 63.34 crore, and total India net collections amounted to Rs 54.55 crore so far.

Drishyam 3's language-wise breakdown

On day 4, the film's Malayalam version earned Rs 11.75 crore from 3,186 shows. It witnessed a strong occupancy rate of 69%. In Telugu version, the film collected Rs 1.2 crore from 1,358 shows and saw an occupancy of 20%. In Tamil version, the film collected Rs 65 lakh from 530 shows with an occupancy of 38%.The Kannada version of Drishyam 3 earned Rs 35 lakh from 196 shows with an occupancy of 29%.

How much did Drishyam 3 earn in first three days?

Drishyam 3 opened by earning Rs 15.85 crore net on Day 1, and recorded 51.3% occupancy across 5,506 shows. On Day 2, the film earned Rs 11.05 crore net with 44.5% occupancy from 4,886 shows. On Day 3, the film earned Rs 13.7 crore from 5,185 shows.

Jeethu Joseph reveals mistake he made while writing Drishyam

While speaking in an interview released by Aashirvad Cinemas, Jeethu Joseph admitted he made a “mistake” while writing the first film. “I got the idea from a disagreement between two families. It involved an issue between a boy and a girl, which eventually turned into a police case. At that time, someone told me that both families were right in some ways and wrong in others. The question was: whose side would you take?” he said. “He personally knew both families. This was back in 2000, before I entered the film industry. I wondered that if such a situation were shown in a theatre, whom would the audience support? Their minds would keep swinging between both sides, wouldn't they? That thought eventually evolved into Drishyam,” Jeethu added.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

