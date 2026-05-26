Drishyam 3 box office collection day 6: Mohanlal’s BLOCKBUSTER maintains momentum, earns Rs 62.19 crore India net

Drishyam 3 box office collection day 6: Mohanlal starrer Drishyam 3 is the third instalment in filmmaker Jeethu Joseph's Drishyam franchise. The film had opened to mixed reviews, but continues to do well at box office.

Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection

Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 6: Mohanlal's much-appreciated crime-suspense film Drishyam 3 is winning hearts for all the right reasons. Directed by Jeethu Joseph, the film had opened positively at the box office, and emerged as the second-biggest opener in Malayalam cinema. The film had hit theatres on May 21, which also marked the superstar's 66th birthday. As reported by trade website Sacnilk.com, Drishyam 3 had earned Rs 15.85 crore nett (gross excluding taxes) and Rs 18.37 crore gross in India on day 1. It also earned Rs 25 crore worldwide, and took its day-one global earnings to Rs 43.37 crore.

Drishyam 3 box office collection day 6 update

Drishyam 3 has been one of the most awaited Indian releases of the year. The film brings back Mohanlal essaying the role of Georgekutty. Drishyam 3 also features Meena, Ansiba Hassan and Esther Anil reprising their roles as Rani George, Anju George and Anumol George respectively. As reported by Sacnilk.com, on Day 6 (10.30 am), the film is running across 909 shows and has earned a net of Rs 0.39 Cr today. With this, the film's total India gross collections stands at Rs 72.20 Cr and total India net at Rs 62.19 Cr so far. Drishyam 3's India final collections are yet to be reported.

Drishyam 3 box office collection day 5 update

According to Sacnilk, Drishyam 3 witnessed a drop in its earnings on Monday. The film earned Rs 7.35 crore on Day 5. Of this revenue, Rs 6.45 crore were earned by its Malayalam version. After it collected Rs 15.85 crore in India net, the film's collection dipped and earned Rs 11.05 crore on day 2. On day 3, it earned Rs 13.70 crore. On day 4, it earned Rs 13.95 crore.

Jeethu Joseph reveals why Mammootty turned down Drishyam

As reported by Indian Express, Mammootty had liked Drishyam’s story, but he couldn't take up the project because of prior commitments. “It wasn’t that Mammootty didn’t like the story of Drishyam. When I first narrated it, he was very happy and called it terrific. However, at that time, he had already committed to four or five films where he played a father and family man. Since he didn’t want to do films of the same pattern back-to-back, he suggested that I either wait for one and a half to two years or proceed with someone else,” Media One had Jeesu as saying in a past interview.

Even though Mohanlal had taken up the role of Georgekutty, Jeethu said that Mammootty offered great support in the film’s casting. In fact, Mammootty had also narrated the story to Meena while she was busy filming a project with the megastar. It was none other than Mammootty who told Meena that Drishyam was a film she should definitely do.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

