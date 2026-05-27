Drishyam 3 box office collection day 6: Mohanlal’s thriller races towards Rs 200 crore worldwide, surpasses lifetime collection of THIS film

Drishyam 3 box office collection day 6: Not just Drishyam 3, Mohanlal's other films Thudarum and Empuraan to had set the cash registers ringing at the box office.

Drishyam 3 box office collection day 6: Mohanlal’s thriller races towards Rs 200 crore worldwide, surpasses lifetime collection of THIS film

Drishyam 3 box office collection day 6: Mohanlal-starrer Drishyam 3 is facing no problem is pulling crowds to theatres. Even on weekdays, the film has been successful in raking in the moolah. Drishyam 3 - in the last six days - has managed to earn an incredible Rs 164.32 crore. Considering the fact that the film has maintained strong momentum, it is expected to cross the Rs 200 crore mark during its second weekend. For the unversed, Mohanlal-starrer had kicked off by earning Rs 15.85 crore on Day 1. On day 2, it earned Rs 11.05 crore. Over the first weekend, the film performed well at box office, and earned Rs 13.7 crore on Saturday and Rs 13.85 crore on Sunday.

Drishyam 3 box office collection day 6 update

Drishyam 3 has been one of the most talked about Indian films to have hit theatres this year. The film has been winning adulation because it brings back Mohanlal essaying the role of Georgekutty. Drishyam 3 makers roped in Meena, Ansiba Hassan and Esther Anil to reprise their roles as Rani George, Anju George and Anumol George respectively. As reported by Sacnilk.com, on Day 6, the film screened about 4,668 shows and has earned a net of Rs 6.45Cr. In overseas collection, Drishyam 3 earned Rs 84.7 crore. Its total worldwide collection stands at Rs 164.32 crore. Drishyam 3 has now raced ahead of the lifetime collection of Blessy's Aadujeevitham: The GOAT Life featuring Prithviraj. It had earned Rs 157.6 crore worldwide.

Drishyam 3 box office collection day 5 update

According to Sacnilk, Drishyam 3 witnessed a dip in its collection on Monday. The film raked in Rs 7.35 crore on Day 5. Of this earnings, Rs 6.45 crore were raked in by its Malayalam version.

Mohanlal creates another major record

Mohanlal has emerged as a winner, again. He rewrote Malayalam cinema’s box office history by having Drishyam 3 cross the Rs 150 crore mark worldwide. This was achieved within just five days of release. The film has been written and directed by Jeethu Joseph, and has been a commercial success for the superstar. As reported by Sacnilk.com, Drishyam 3 has grossed about Rs 156.14 crore worldwide so far. With this, Mohanlal has emerged as the only Malayalam actor to have three films in the Rs 150 crore club worldwide. Besides Drishyam 3, his releases Thudarum and L2: Empuraan also managed to cross the milestone. Both crossed the Rs 200 crore mark. Drishyam 3 has also bagged the seventh position in the list of highest Malayalam grossers of all time worldwide within just five days of release. The film managed to beat Fahadh Faasil-Jithu Madhavan’s Aavesham.

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