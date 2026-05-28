Drishyam 3 box office collection day 7: Mohanlal thriller maintains momentum, continues winning streak in Kerala

Drishyam 3 box office collection day 7: Read on to know why Mohanlal-starrer is a big hit in Kerala.

Drishyam 3 box office collection day 7: Mohanlal thriller maintains momentum, continues winning streak in Kerala

Drishyam 3 box office collection day 7: Mohanlal’s Drishyam 3 is clearly proving to be unstoppable at the box office. The thriller - which is being lauded for gripping script and flawless performances - continues to pull huge crowds to theatres, even on weekdays. Interestingly, the box office numbers are getting stronger- by the day. In just six days, the film has collected a massive Rs 164.32 crore worldwide. With the momentum still intact, trade experts believe the movie could comfortably cross the Rs 200 crore mark during its second weekend. The film opened with Rs 15.85 crore on Day 1, followed by Rs 11.05 crore on Day 2. Over the weekend, collections remained solid with Rs 13.7 crore on Saturday and Rs 13.85 crore on Sunday.

Drishyam 3 box office collection day 7 update

As reported by Sacnilk’s early estimates, Drishyam 3 has earned Rs 6.65 crore at the box office on Wednesday. On Wednesday, the Mohanlal starrer saw 2.3 per cent growth from what it collected on day 6. The film's net collection amounted to Rs 6.50 crore. In seven days, Drishyam 3 earned Rs 75.30 crore. This is indeed huge for a Malayalam film, as it gets limited screens in India. On Wednesday, Drishyam 3 saw 32.7 per cent occupancy in cinema halls. Drishyam 3’s total India gross collection now stands at Rs 87.38 crore. On the other hand, the Mohanlal-starrer earned Rs 5 crore on day 7 outside India. In a week, the film earned Rs 95.70 crore globally. The film's worldwide collection after 7 days is Rs 183.08 crore. As expected, the film's Malayalam version emerged as the biggest contributor on Day 7 too. It earned around Rs 4.48 crore net with strong occupancy figures across Kerala.

Drishyam 3 box office collection day 6 update

Mohanlal-starrer crime drama Drishyam 3 enjoyed a strong theatrical run on the sixth day at the box office. Even though the film witnessed a routine weekday drop at the box office, it reportedly earned Rs 6.45 crore net in India on its first Tuesday. As reported by Sacnilk, Drishyam 3 earned Rs 7.70 crore net in India on Monday, and registered a 16.2 per cent drop on Tuesday. The film was shown across 4,668 shows. While the film earned Rs 6.45 crore on day 6, its India net collection amounted to Rs 68.60 crore.

Drishyam 3 worldwide gross collection update

Drishyam 3 has now been successful in crossing a major milestone at the global box office. On day 6, the film was able to earn Rs 6 crore overseas, and took the total international gross collection to Rs 90.70 crore. The film's worldwide gross collection now stands at Rs 170.32 crore.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

