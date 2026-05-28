Drishyam 3 Box Office collection day 8: Mohanlal's thriller stays rock solid after crossing Rs 200 crore worldwide

Drishyam 3 starring Mohanlal continued its strong box office run on Day 8, crossing Rs 200 crore worldwide while maintaining steady weekday collections after an impressive first week in theatres.

Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 8

Drishyam 3 box office collection day 8: Mohanlal’s much-awaited crime thriller Drishyam 3 is proving to be a massive hit at the box office. Directed by Jeethu Joseph, the film, which released on May 21, has crossed the prestigious ₹200 crore mark worldwide in just its first week of release, emerging as one of the biggest Malayalam films of the year.

Drishyam 3 box office collection day 8

According to the latest updates by Sacnilk, Drishyam 3 added ₹0.92 crore net on Day 8 (Thursday) from 1,068 shows. This takes its total India net collection to ₹76.22 crore and India gross to ₹88.46 crore so far. The film had already created a stir on its opening day by registering the second-highest opening ever for a Malayalam film, only behind Mohanlal’s own L2: Empuraan.

Drishyam 3 crosses Rs 200 crore worldwide

With this latest milestone, Drishyam 3 has joined an elite list of Malayalam films that have crossed the ₹200 crore worldwide mark. The club includes 2018, Manjummel Boys, L2: Empuraan, Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra, Thudarum, and Vaazha: Biopic of a Billion Bros. Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra remains the first Malayalam film to cross ₹300 crore globally, and trade analysts believe Drishyam 3 has a strong chance of moving closer to that figure if it maintains its current pace.

About Drishyam 3

The film marks Mohanlal’s much-awaited return as the iconic Georgekutty. Meena, Ansiba Hassan, Esther Anil, Kalabhavan Shajon, Siddique, Murali Gopy, and Asha Sarath also reprise their roles from the previous installments. The story picks up a few years after Drishyam 2, with Georgekutty now dealing with the consequences of turning his real-life cover-up into a successful movie, even as old fears and psychological strain begin to surface.

After receiving largely positive audience feedback, Drishyam 3 is riding high on strong word-of-mouth. With consistent collections even on weekdays, the film is showing every sign of becoming a major commercial success for Mohanlal and the Drishyam franchise.

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