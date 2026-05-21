Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection: Mohanlal-starrer set for MASSIVE opening as advance buzz explodes, will create THIS record

Going by recent reports, Mohanlal-starrer Drishyam 3 will emerge as the second biggest opening for a Malayalam film. The film will release on May 21.

Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection: Mohanlal-starrer set for MASSIVE opening as advance buzz explodes

Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection: The buzz around Drishyam 3 is increasing by the day. And the excitement is totally unreal right now. Going by what all signs are suggesting this Mohanlal-starrer is set for a historic opening at the box office. Drishyam 3 - which has been directed by Jeethu Joseph - is a much-anticipated thriller which will hit theatres on May 21. And fans can't clearly keep calm. If recent reports are to go by, Drishyam 3 is expected to emerge as the second biggest opener ever for a Malayalam film. Which film holds the first biggest opener record? Interestingly, it is also held by Mohanlal himself with L2: Empuraan. The film was directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, and opened to Rs 70 crore worldwide.

What have trade reports said?

Trade reports suggest that Drishyam 3 has gotten close to Rs 25 crore gross worldwide in its advance sales and early bookings. Out of the aforementioned amount, about Rs 10.5 crore has been earned from the domestic market. Interestingly, Kerala alone has contributed about Rs 6.75 crore. And this is before spot bookings start. Once spot bookings for Drishyam 3 are considered, revenue will surge even further.

Drishyam 3 overseas box office collection update

The overseas box office collection of Drishyam 3 in the Gulf, North America, the UK and Australia are also witnessing a huge demand. Sacnilk has predicted that the final opening day advance sales will increase and go up to as Rs 27-30 crore ahead of the first show. This means, Drishyam 3 can easily race past Rs 40 crore in worldwide collection.

Drishyam 3 release date shifted

Drishyam 3 was originally scheduled for release in the first week of April. However, it was postponed due to the ongoing war in the Middle East. Gulf countries are a crucial overseas market, and can impact the film's revenue. The new release date, May 21, is also Mohanlal's birthday. The film’s shoot started on September 22, 2025, and ended on December 2. It was shot at Thodupuzha, Vagamon, Ernakulam, and Thiruvalla.

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