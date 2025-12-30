Drishyam 3 controversy explained: Akshaye Khanna’s exit to Jaideep Ahlawat's rumoured entry, makers reveal…

Drishyam 3 controversy explained: There have been a lot of rumours about the movie, but the makers of the film-producer Kumar Mangat Pathak of Panorama Studios and director Abhishek Pathak, reveal the truth. Read on.

Drishyam 3 controversy explained: Ajay Devgn’s movie, Drishyam 3, is one of the most anticipated films of the year. The film’s teaser was released earlier this month, which features Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran and Rajat Kapoor. The project has been grabbing headlines for several times. Amid the anticipation, Akshaye Khanna has opted out of the project. As per reports, he exited due to disagreement over his remuneration and wearing wig in the third instalment. Reports claim that Khanna asked for a fee of Rs 21 crore post the success of Dhurandhar and Chhaava.

Akshaye Khanna quits Drishyam 3

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “Akshaye was menacing as the villain in Chhaava, while he stole the show, and how, in Dhurandhar. He has become the next big thing. Realising the same, he decided to revise his fees. Accordingly, he asked for Rs 21 crore from the makers of Drishyam 3.”

The source further added, the makers and the actor had a rift over his wig. It stated, “Akshaye suggested he'd like to wear a wig. The makers were not comfortable with the idea, probably because he was without a wig in the second part.”

Drishyam 3’s producer on Akshaye Khanna’s exit

While there have been reports that the actor left the project after Dhurandhar’s release, Drishyam 3’s producer Kumar Mangat Pathak of Panorama Studios stated that Akshaye Khanna actually left the project a day before the release of Aditya Dhar’s directorial film. He confirmed it to The Times of India. Pathak was surprised to see Khanna’s exit, as he was quite enthusiastic about the project. After hearing about the project, Akshaye reportedly hugged the director and confidently said that the movie would cross Rs 500 crore at the box office.

While speaking to NDTV, Akshaye’s fees were negotiated thrice and denied that money was the main reason for his exit. He mentioned that the actor stopped taking the calls after these talks were done, after which Panorama Studios started the process of sending him a legal notice. He also shared that the demand of a hairstyle was one of the reasons for the actor’s fallout with the makers. Pathak shared that the team tried to sort out the issue but the communication broken down completely.

Is Jaideep Ahlawat replacing Akshaye Khanna in Drishyam 3?

After Akshaye Khanna’s exit from the movie, there were reports that Jaideep Ahlawat replaced in the movie. However, director Abhishek Pathak denied these reports in an interview with Bombay Times. The filmmaker said, "No, Jaideep is not replacing Akshaye. I'm writing a new character. Ajay left it to me completely. Anyway, it's more about me, Akshaye, and the production. So, I would rather leave that aspect of how we dealt with it out.”

The film is slated to be released in theatres on October 2, 2026.

