Drishyam 3: Is Telugu version of Mohanlal-starrer dominating Malayalam original in US?

Drishyam 3 is one of the most awaited Indian movie sequels. The Mohanlal starrer crime drama will hit theatres on May 21.

Drishyam 3: Is Telugu version of Mohanlal-starrer dominating Malayalam original in US?

It's Mohanlal’s birthday today. As he turns 66, Georgekutty and family return once again. Jeethu Joseph’s Drishyam 3 is all set to hit theatres today. For the unversed, both Drishyam, which had released in 2013, and Drishyam 2, which premiered on OTT in 2021, gave a massive positive reaction form the viewers. The curiosity over what exactly happens next to Georgekutty and his family is the key reason why the viewers have shown immense interest in the film's third instalment.

Telugu version of Mohanlal's film popular than Malayalam original in US?

The massive buzz around Drishyam 3 is getting bigger by the day. Interestingly, the interest in the film is high in the overseas market. According to a tweet, a netizen has shown how the Telugu version of the Mohanlal starrer is getting more attention and traction in the US when compared to the original Malayalam version. One of the key reason for this trend is the huge popularity of Telugu cinema in North America over the last few years. With films such as RRR, Pushpa: The Rise and Salaar becoming massive hits worldwide, Telugu audiences in the US have increased. Hence, dubbed Telugu versions of major South Indian films are also being lauded.

In a tweet that has gone viral, a netizen has posted "This is why people come to Hyderabad for movie promotions. As you can clearly see, the Telugu version of #Drishyam3 is dominating malayalam original in the USA."

This is why people come to Hyderabad for movie promotions. As you can clearly see, the Telugu version of #Drishyam3 is dominating malayalam original in the USA. ? pic.twitter.com/5tOmcuThQT — Cockroach ? (@NewsSportzz) May 20, 2026

Jeethu Joseph admits to this 'mistake' in Drishyam 3

According to Joseph, the main idea of the story was "whose side would you take" after getting to know that both families are right and wrong in situations. According to the director, watchers came to offer sympathy to Georgekutty and his family, and not mother Geetha. This, according to Joseph said, happened because he failed to maintain balance in the narrative. "After watching the movie, I realised I had made a mistake because that balancing didn’t happen. Everyone stood firmly with Georgekutty and his family. If you think about it, can we really blame Geetha Prabhakar? Her son has gone missing, and she is desperately trying to uncover the truth. From her perspective, Georgekutty is manipulating everything. How could she tolerate that? Her son never confessed his wrongdoing to her, so she still isn’t ready to believe what actually happened. As a mother, she does not know the truth. That was the original spark behind Drishyam,” Joseph said.

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