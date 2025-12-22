Drishyam 3 release date OUT: Ajay Devgn to bring back Vijay Salgaonkar in theatres on THIS date

Drishyam 3: Good news for fans of Drishyam! Ajay Devgn is set to return in Vijay Salgaonkar's character in the third part of the film. The makers have announced its release date.

Big news has come out for the fans of Drishyam 3. The makers have announced Ajay Devgn once again for the character of Vijay Salgaonkar. On October 2, 2026, the film will hit the box office, exactly on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti. As soon as this announcement was made on social media, the news went viral, and the excitement among the fans increased. The makers have hinted that Drishyam 3 may be the last installment of this superhit franchise, after which the curiosity about the end of the story has also increased among the viewers.

All about the Drishyam franchise

It all started with the Drishyam franchise in 2015, and since then, it has found a special place in people's hearts. Even Drishyam 2, which was released in 2022, received excellent reviews due to its thrilling story with twists and turns. The biggest plus point of this series is Ajay Devgn's career-best performance, where he plays an ordinary man trapped in extraordinary circumstances. His subdued yet intelligent performance has made Vijay Salgaonkar unforgettable. That's precisely the reason why people are excited about the third part.

Netizens reaction on Drishayam 3

Ever since the release date was announced, a string of reactions has started surfacing on social media. Many comments came up in jest: they would see Gandhi Jayanti again, and the same case. People also joked that Sam's body needed to get tired as the case was not ending anytime soon. Remake jokes also came out, but despite that, the discussion did not die.

Fans' support for Ajay Devgn

Apart from negative remarks, there was immense support for Ajay Devgn, too. Fans were lauding his acting and saying that the film would be a "blockbuster" before it was released. Some fans even wanted a reply from the actor on social media platforms. In all, Drishyam 3 has succeeded in keeping the audience engaged long before the release of the film. Now, all eyes are on how the story of Vijay Salgoankar will unfold and whether he will be able to surprise the audience once again.

