Drishyam 3 worldwide box office collection: Amid Ram Charan-starrer Peddi success, Mohanlal film eyes another MILESTONE

Drishyam box office collection: Even as Peddi enjoys a massive run across India, Mohanlal shows his true BO might.

Drishyam 3 worldwide box office collection: Amid Ram Charan-starrer Peddi success, Mohanlal film eyes another MILESTONE

Drishyam 3 worldwide box office collection:

Mohanlal-starrer Drishyam 3 has finished 16 days at the box office. Following a solid start and an impressive collection at the box office during first week, the film's pace has started to slow down a bit. This could also be due to the release of new films including Peddi. Nonetheless, even with current earnings, the film is roaring and on its way to set a new record. According to Sacnilk estimates, Drishyam 3 managed to earn Rs 80 lakhs net on Day 16. The latest figure shows 14 per cent decline when pitted against the previous day's collection of Rs 93 lakhs. The film managed to record these collections via 851 shows.

What is Drishyam 3's worldwide collection so far?

As reported by Sacnilk.com, Mohanlal film's international market has been a strong reason for its success. During the second week, the film's overseas collection looked impressive. The film earned 2.50 crore on Day 9, followed by Rs 2.75 crore on Day 10, and Rs 2.25 crore on Day 11. During the following weekdays, the film witnessed a drop in collections. While it earned 0.75 crore on Day 12, next day, it registered a collection of 0.60 crore on Day 13, and 0.40 crore on Day 14, and 0.15 crore on Day 15. The film's total overseas collection for the second week stood at Rs 9.40 crore. On its third Friday, the film collected another 0.10 crore from international markets. Its total overseas gross stood at Rs 111.25 crore so far. With India gross of Rs 120.01 crore added, the worldwide total has reached Rs 231.26 crore. The film's India net collection stands at Rs 103.43 crore.

Drishyam 3 to beat Vaazha 2?

As reported by Sacnilk.com, Drishyam 3 is trying to beat the record of Vaazha 2: Biopic of a Billion Bros. The latter had earned Rs 235.26 Crore worldwide. Drishyam 3 would now need about Rs 4 Crore more to bag the fourth spot in the list of highest-grossing Malayalam movies. Even though Drishyam 3 has surpassed the collection of Manjummel Boys (Rs 241.03 Crore), L2: Empuraan (Rs 266.81 Crore), and Lokah: Chapter 1 - Chandra (Rs 303 Crore), beating Vaazha 2 collection could happen soon.

Know about Drishyam 3

Drishyam 3 has been written and directed by Jeethu Joseph, and produced by Antony Perumbavoor for Aashirvad Cinemas. Besides Mohanlal, the film also features Meena, Ansiba Hassan, Esther Anil, Siddique, Murali Gopy, Biju Menon, Kalabhavan Shajohn, and Asha Sarath in key roles. It puts forth the story of Georgekutty (Mohanlal), who has to save his family yet again when their dark past resurfaces.

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