Drishyam 3 worldwide box office collection: Mohanlal-starrer needs THIS much to surpass Dulquer Salmaan's film Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra

Drishyam 3, which features Mohanlal as the ever-calculating Georgekutty, had released in theatres on May 21. The thriller continues its incredible box office run, and wins hearts across regions.

Drishyam 3 worldwide box office collection: Mohanlal-starrer needs THIS much to surpass Dulquer Salmaan's film Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra

Drishyam 3 worldwide box office collection: Drishyam 3 worldwide box office collection: Malayalam star Mohanlal’s Drishyam 3 has been making headlines for its gripping plot and flawless performances of its cast since the day it released. Even though it has already spent over two weeks at the box office, it is making money. The film - which was directed by popular filmmaker Jeethu Joseph - had been an instant hit with the viewers since May 21 (release date). As reported by Sacnilk.com, on day 20, the film earned Rs 40 lakhs net in India, which was lower than what it had collected on day 19 - Rs 49 lakh. With this, the film's gross worldwide collection stands at Rs 236.11 crore. In India, the film has earned Rs 107.33 crore net so far. The film's domestic gross collection ]has amounted to Rs 124.51 crore. On Day 20, the film added Rs 5 lakhs from international territories. With this, the film's overseas gross collection stands at Rs 111.60 crore.

What is Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra lifetime collection?

In 2025, Malayalam film industry achieved several historic milestones. One of its main achievement happened when director Dominic Arun’s blockbuster much-discussed project Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra became Malayalam grosser in September 2025. For the unversed, the film collected over Rs 300 crore, and emerged as the first movie from the regional industry to achieve this. The film was lauded for the impeccable performances of its main lead Kalyani Priyadarshan and Naslen and was produced by Dulquer Salmaan. As expected, the film has been enjoying massive worldwide collection. As reported by Sacnilk.com, the film minted Rs 303.86 crore (India Gross: Rs 183.96 crore, Overseas: Rs 119.90 crore) in gross collections and Rs 157.01 crore in net collections through its 96,136 shows.

Drishyam 3 would need over Rs 67.75 crore to beat Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra's worldwide collection.

Why was Drishyam 3 Telugu remake cancelled?

Drishyam has been one of the most successful and impactful films in Indian cinema. The successful franchise was remade into several other languages, including Telugu. However, the team put out the third part without remaking it in Telugu. Only the dubbed version had hit theatres. As mentioned by the director himself, the climax that he wrote may not find acceptance in other languages, especially with the language-specific heroes playing the lead roles. As reported by Gulte, Jeethu also mentioned that the Hindi team wasn't impressed with the climax and they requested if they could changes the script to suit their market.

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