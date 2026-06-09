Drishyam 3 worldwide box office collection: Mohanlal-starrer set to BEAT Dulquer Salmaan's film Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra?

Drishyam 3, starring Mohanlal in his iconic role of Georgekutty, had hit theatres on May 21.

Drishyam 3 worldwide box office collection: Malayalam star Mohanlal’s Drishyam 3 may have finished over two weeks at the box office, but the film continues to rake in the moolah. Directed by popular filmmaker Jeethu Joseph, the film had hit theatres on May 21. As reported by Sacnilk.com, on day 19, the film earned Rs 49 lac, which was lower than what it had collected on day 18 - Rs 1.68 crore. With this, the film's worldwide collection has stood at Rs 235.55 crore so far. As reported by Sacnilk.com, the film's India gross collection has amounted Rs 124.05 crore. While its India net collection stands at Rs 106.93 crore, its overseas collection has amounted to Rs 111.50 crore. Read on to know how much the film needs to surpass the worldwide collection of Dulquer Salmaan's film Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra.

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra lifetime collection update

Malayalam film industry was successful in crossing yet another historic milestone in 2025. In a significant feat, director Dominic Arun’s blockbuster much-appreciated film Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra had emerged as the highest Malayalam grosser in September 2025. It had entered the prestigious Rs 300 crore club, and became the first movie from the regional industry to achieve this. The film - which had featured Kalyani Priyadarshan and Naslen in the lead roles and produced by Dulquer Salmaan - also enjoyed a massive worldwide collection. As reported by Sacnilk.com, the film had earned Rs 303.86 crore (India Gross: Rs 183.96 crore, Overseas: Rs 119.90 crore) in gross collections and Rs 157.01 crore in net collections across 96,136 shows.

Drishyam 3 would need over Rs 68.31 crore to beat Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra's worldwide collection.

Drishyam 3 Kerala Box Office update

Drishyam 3 earned Rs. 1.80 crore on its third Sunday, and managed to finish the third weekend at Rs. 4.10 crore gross. This is indeed a massive 70 per cent dip when compared to the second weekend. By the end of 18 days of theatrical run, the film's collection stood at Rs. 85.95 crore gross at the Kerala box office.

Jeethu Joseph's crucial update on Drishyam 4

Following the release of Drishyam 3, the social media is filled with chats and discussions and multiple theories on how the next film in the franchise could turn out. A few days back, Jeethu himself has now opened up about Drishyam 4. In a chat with Reporter, Jeethu said, "There is a lot of talk about Drishyam 4. But I cannot give that guarantee at the moment because I haven’t come across an idea yet. That doesn’t mean I won’t try. If I get an extraordinary idea, I will attempt it; otherwise, I won’t."

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

