Drishyam 3 worldwide collection day 22: Can Mohanlal's film SURPASS Dulquer Salmaan's Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra?

Drishyam 3, which features Mohanlal in his iconic role of Georgekutty, had released in theatres on May 21.

Drishyam 3 worldwide collection day 22

Drishyam 3 worldwide box office collection: It has been over two weeks since Malayalam star Mohanlal’s Drishyam 3 had hit theatres, and going by the impact it has left, it is only acceptable for the film to rake in the moolah at the box office. The film which has been directed by popular filmmaker Jeethu Joseph, had hit theatres on May 21. As reported by Sacnilk.com, on day 22, Drishyam 3 (Malayalam) collected a net of Rs 0.26 Cr across 665 shows. This brings total India gross collections to Rs 125.24 Cr and total India net collections to Rs 107.96 Cr so far. Overseas, the film has grossed a total of ₹111.65 Cr in gross collections, pushing its total worldwide gross collection to Rs 236.89 Cr.

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra lifetime collection update

Malayalam film industry was successful in making its impact felt in 2025. In a massive feat, director Dominic Arun’s blockbuster much-talked about film Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra had emerged as the highest Malayalam grosser in September 2025. It managed to enter the prestigious Rs 300 crore club, and became the first movie from the regional industry to achieve this. The film - which had featured Kalyani Priyadarshan and Naslen in crucial roles - was produced by Dulquer Salmaan, Such was its impact that it also enjoyed a massive worldwide collection. As reported by Sacnilk.com, the film was successful in earning Rs 303.86 crore (India Gross: Rs 183.96 crore, Overseas: Rs 119.90 crore) in gross collections and Rs 157.01 crore in net collections through its 96,136 shows.

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Drishyam 3 would need 66.97 crore to beat Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra's worldwide collection.

Drishyam 3 Kerala Box Office update

Drishyam 3 earned Rs. 1.80 crore on its third Sunday, and managed to finish the third weekend at Rs. 4.10 crore gross. This is indeed a massive 70 per cent dip when compared to the second weekend. By the end of 18 days of theatrical run, the film's collection stood at Rs. 85.95 crore gross at the Kerala box office.

Jeethu Joseph's crucial update on Drishyam 4

Following the release of Drishyam 3, the social media is filled with chats and discussions and multiple theories on how the next film in the franchise could turn out. A few days back, Jeethu himself has now opened up about Drishyam 4. In a chat with Reporter, Jeethu said, "There is a lot of talk about Drishyam 4. But I cannot give that guarantee at the moment because I haven’t come across an idea yet. That doesn’t mean I won’t try. If I get an extraordinary idea, I will attempt it; otherwise, I won’t."

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