Shriya Saran has treated us to a bunch of videos on Instagram. She was accompanied by her two-year-old daughter Radha. Shriya Saran, who tied the nuptial knot with her Russian partner Andrei Koscheev, often leaves us gushing with snippets of her daughter. If not busy with her work commitments, the 40-year-old can be seen spending quality time with her family. This time too, Shriya has offered a short glimpse of her blissful familial enjoyment. Also Read - Shriya Saran has been the queen of oomph in her latest photoshoots and these pics are proof

Shriya Saran shares videos in the rain

Dropping the set of videos on Instagram, Shriya Saran wrote, “Just because it was raining last week.” The adorable visual clip shows Shriya, dressed in a baggy, white T-shirt that she teamed up with a pair of black shorts. Her hair was done in a braid. With Radha in her arms. Barefoot, Shriya can be seen dashing toward the lawn, amid a heavy downpour. An excited Shriya spins inside the lawn, dancing with her 2-year-old in the rain. Also Read - Style Icons Awards Best Dressed: Janhvi Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday, Mouni Roy stun in some of the sexiest outfits of the season [View Pics]

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shriya Saran (@shriya_saran1109)

Shriya Saran enjoys rain with daughter

Like an overjoyed kid, Shriya Saran jumps and frolics, enjoying the rain, and flashing a beaming smile. She also kicks at a pool of water with her feet, as Radha looks at her mother’s silly antics. In one of the videos, Shriya picks up a white flower from the ground and brings it closer to the person recording the clip. The last video ends with Shriya returning inside her house with baby Radha, planting a kiss on her daughter’s cheek affectionately. Also Read - Drishyam 2 director Abhishek Pathak ties the knot with Shivaleeka Oberoi in Goa; their dreamy pictures will make you blush [VIEW HERE]

Trending Now

Fans react to Shriya Saran’s rain dance video

The comments on the post were equally delightful to read. Many social media users, compared Shriya Saran in the video to one of her film songs, Nee Varum Pothu. “Reminds me of Nee Varum Pothu from Mazhai,” wrote one user. “This is beautiful… love playing in the rain” came another comment. “Enjoying the small things of life is Blessing” noted a third individual. Others went all hearts in the comments.

Shriya Saran films

Shriya Saran had two releases in 2023. She was roped in for the action crime flick Kabzaa, headlined by Upendra Rao, with Kiccha Sudeep in an important role. Helmed by R Chandru, the film failed to perform on the big screens. Shriya Saran was also a part of director Papa Rao Biyyala’s musical drama Music School.