Aamir Khan has been keeping away from films after Laal Singh Chaddha. He recently announced a movie with Sunny Deol called Lahore, 1947. Apart from that, there are a few films he is supposedly in talks for. When not talking or announcing films, Mr Perfectionist of Bollywood, Aamir Khan, is seen attending events and parties and being more social with the industry folks. That's where Aamir was last evening. While leaving the party, Aamir tripped, losing his balance. Netizens jumped the gun calling him drunk. Aamir's fans have come to his defence. Also Read - Jisne Lahore Nahi Dekha: Is this the title of Sunny Deol, Aamir Khan film with strong Pakistani angle?

Aamir Khan trips while leaving a party; video goes viral in entertainment news

Bollywood celebs do attend parties. Though Aamir Khan has always been the one to shy away from such things, it seems he is finally taking it lightly and enjoying his life. Aamir Khan was seen leaving a party late last night. Netizens felt the Salaam Venky actor looked drunk. They quickly assumed so because he tripped while leaving the party. And all of this was caught on camera. While he was leaving, someone was entering the party and he backed off a little but kind of tripped. Aamir was all smiles. He wore a short kurta and denim. He has his Thugs of Hindostan look, curly hair and a moustache and looked cute, felt fans. Also Read - Gadar 2: Sunny Deol’s son Rajveer gives credit of the success of his father’s film to this family member

Watch the video of Aamir Khan at a party here:

Aamir Khan's fans defend him as netizens call him drunk

Aamir Khan has a huge fanbase in the country. When the post was put up by a Redditor asking if the superstar was drunk, there were comments asking people to keep from negativity. Fans defended Aamir as they were happy to see him have a good time. A lot of people asked the Redditor who posted the video and others commenting bad stuff to chill and let him be. It indeed feels good to see Aamir like this. He even attended Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 success bash. The actor has also been attending festivals at friends and screenings of movies, etc. He's just having a good time like everyone else. Check out the reactions of fans here: Also Read - Gadar 2 effect: Sunny Deol starrer along with Aamir Khan gets a whopping offer from OTT giant?

Trending Now

Talking about the movie Aamir announced, Lahore, 1947, Aamir will be producing the Sunny Deol movie while Rajkumar Santoshi will take the director's mantle.