Sunny Deol has had a great year with Gadar 2 smashing records at the box office. The macho man is now one of the hottest properties in Bollywood with directors wanting him for varied projects. A video of drunk Sunny Deol from Juhu Circle has gone viral on social media. We can see the 90s star walking around in an inebriated state, and an auto driver comes and gives him a lift. Netizens were shocked to see but it looks like there is more to the story. Sunny Deol was not wandering around in a supposed drunk state as speculated. It seems he was shooting for his new movie.

Sunny Deol shooting for new movie

Sunny Deol is in fact shooting for his new movie with Shashank Udrapurkar. The name of the film is Safar. The macho star has signed on a number of films. They have slammed those who are saying that he was drunk.

Haters are spreading fake news regarding this video that Sunny paji spotted drinker at juhu .@iamsunnydeol is shooting #Safar directed by shashank udrapurkar ❤️❤️❤️.#SunnyDeol #Film #New pic.twitter.com/RtPDKJH8p4 — #Gadar2 #SunnyDeol #BobbyDeol #Dharam#Animal (@LegendDeols) December 6, 2023

Renaissance of Deol family

The Deol family has seen a resurgence in 2023. Sunny Deol is getting big offers from South Indian films as well. On the other hand, Bobby Deol made an amazing impact in Animal. The Lord Bobby fandom is growing by the day. The Deol brothers spoke about how they felt alone in their bad days. However, 2023 is a different story for them.