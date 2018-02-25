Sridevi passes away: Last rites to take place at 11 am tomorrow at the Pawan Hans crematorium

Sridevi's untimely demise has left everyone in a state of shock. The actress was hale and hearty when she left for nephew Mohit Marwah's wedding in Dubai. Pictures and videos of the event tell us that the actress was having a good time there. However, after the festivities wrapped up, the actress, along with her husband and younger daughter, checked out of the RAK Waldorf Astoria and moved to the Jumeirah Emirates Towers Hotel. And while her husband and daughter returned to Mumbai post that, she chose to stay back in order to spend some time with her sister, Srilatha. Also Read - Odia actor and director Hara Patnaik cremated on Wednesday

But, in a sad turn of events, the actress suffered a massive cardiac arrest in her hotel room and breathed her last on the way to the hospital. The family is, as of now, trying to bring her body back to the country. But delay in the post-mortem procedure will lead to a delay in bringing the body back. Khaleej Times has quoted an official as saying, “Since she is such a high-profile personality, we cannot rush the inquisition or the post-mortem procedures.” Dr Khaled Alburaiki is performing the autopsy and the procedure is being done at the General Department of Forensic Science and Criminology. The embalming treatment will be done at Muhaisana once the procedure is complete. Anil Ambani has lent the family a chartered plane to fly back the body, but it is expected to take off only after 10:30 pm, which means it will reach Mumbai around midnight.

The final rites will be held at the Pawan Hans crematorium tomorrow at 11 am. Celebs have already started gathering at Anil Kapoor's residence. Rekha, Rani Mukerji, Karan Johar have arrived to offer condolences to the family and be with them. Anil Kapoor and daughter, Sonam, who were shooting in Punjab for their first film together, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, also returned to the city. Arjun Kapoor, who, too, was away for the poster launch of his next, returned to Mumbai to be with the family.

Besides family and friends, the actress' many fans have also gathered outside her residence, to bid her adieu.