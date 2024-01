Dunki actor actor Shah Rukh Khan is not only known as the king of Bollywood but also holds a special place in the hearts of millions. SRK enjoys a massive fan following and has often been praised for the way he reciprocates love and admiration to his fans. In a recent event organized for the film Dunki, Shah Rukh Khan met with a few of his fans. One fan became too emotional and broke down upon meeting him. What happened next will surely make you smile and prove why there can be no one like Shah Rukh Khan. Also Read - Filmfare Awards 2024: Shah Rukh Khan fans express disappointment as Ranbir Kapoor wins best actor for Animal over Jawan and Pathaan

Shah Rukh Khan comforts an emotional fan [Watch Video]

Recently, the makers of Dunki held an event in Mumbai on January 29, 2024, where a select group of Shah Rukh Khan's fans and journalists were invited for a meet and greet with the superstar. SRK happily posed with his fans, brightening everyone's day. One fan started crying upon seeing the actor, overwhelmed with emotion. Shah Rukh Khan patiently listened to what the fan had to say. The Dunki actor later hugged him and ensured that the fan was okay. Check out the video below.

Dunki: Netizens applaud Shah Rukh Khan's heartfelt gesture [Watch Video]

This gesture by SRK won the hearts of social media users. As soon as the video of Shah Rukh consoling an emotional fan went viral, people took to their social media to praise the actor for treating fans with so much love. While one user wrote that the superstar's actions prove that humanity still exists, another wrote that the fan's reaction represents every SRK fan. Check out netizens' reactions below.

Talking about Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming films, the actor mentioned in one of his interviews that he will start shooting his next by March 2024. While people speculated that SRK's next film will be Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Inshallah, after the announcement of Love & War by the Devdas director, fans are still wondering what Shah Rukh's next project will be.