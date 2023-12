Dunki is winning hearts and how! Shah Rukh Khan starrer movie has Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal and more celebs playing a key role in the movie. Rajkumar Hirani directed new movie is based on Donkey Flight which is a popular illegal immigration technique that people use to move abroad. It has its repercussions too. And SRK and Hirani have explored it but in a lighthearted manner. Now, Taapsee has shared what it was like to share screen space with Shah Rukh Khan in the new movie Dunki.

Taapsee Pannu reveals zoning out in front of Shah Rukh Khan while filming Dunki

Taapsee Pannu recalls the first shot while filming with Shah Rukh Khan. The actress shares that she had to look at him and perform. However, Taapsee kept zoning out. The actress found herself starstruck because she was used to watching Shah Rukh Khan on the big screen, with the love-filled eyes, saying some really emotional dialogues. She recalls it was a little task for her to differentiate since she would watch him do the same thing during her college days on the big screen. The actress tells Canada FM that she had to "mentally shake myself up and bring myself back" at times. She could not let an opportunity like Dunki go to waste. Taapsee does not know whether Shah Rukh Khan realised it or not but he did not bring it up and make things more awkward for Taapsee. However, she got through that phase very soon.

Taapsee Pannu reveals Shah Rukh Khan loves to rehearse

Taapsee Pannu drew a similarity between Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan and shared that the Dunki star also loves to rehearse. Shah Rukh, Taapsee recalls would rehearse a scene till the time the dialogue and he became one, and it became a part of his muscle memory. The actress shares that for her, to work in such a commercial film and to romance Shah Rukh Khan in the same movie was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. Taapsee recalls that though her limitation has been to 2 to 3 takes, this time, she really pushed it. She revealed she was scared about getting fired from the film.