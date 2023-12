Rajkumar Hirani's upcoming Dunki is indeed one of the most awaited films of the year that is all set to release soon this month. With the release of Dunki Drop 4 - The Trailer, the audience got to see a wider glimpse into an endearing world created by Rajkumar Hirani that evoked feelings of love, romance, and homecoming. The excitement is indeed well-witnessed on the advance booking windows in the USA, where the film has already sold 5000 Tickets for Day 1.

Check out BollywoodLife on WhatsApp to get all the latest entertainment news and gossip Also Read - Salaar: Has Prabhas dropped a bomb on the makers? Latest report shocks fans

Dunki's phenomenal performance at US Box office

Seems like the first-time collaboration of Rajkumar Hirani and Shah Rukh Khan is going to create a record that has indeed started. The advance booking for the film has already begun in the United States of America. According to a report, Dunki will be screened in approximately 320 locations in the USA, including 915 shows that have already sold 5400 tickets for Day 1 within 6 days. This suggests that the number will see an upward trend as the film is nearing its release date. Also Read - Salaar vs Dunki: Makers fight over screen count? Producer Vijay Kiragandur breaks silence, reveals importance of chosen release date

Overseas also Dunki is showing a phenomenal booking in its advance booking. In 4 days, The advance booking of day 1 is close to 400 K and will cross 550 K by the end of the day. The advance booking of Dunki is way ahead of Pathaan. Also Read - Ahead of Dunki, Shah Rukh Khan visits Mata Vaishno Devi to repeat Pathaan, Jawan phenomenon

Trending Now

#DUNKI OVERSEAS ADVANCE BOOKING UPDATE: In 4 days , DAY 1 advance booking is close to 400K and will cross 550K by the end of the day. The growth is phenomenal, simply never seen before. First day. (appx) Overall

USA- $92,700K.… pic.twitter.com/UC411zXjgn — Movie Hub (@Its_Movieshub) December 12, 2023

Dunki has crossed $90,292 at 328 locations and on 925 shows. A phenomenal total of 6514 tickets have been Sold. The film is also trending better than Pathaan in the USA.

#Dunki is Trending Better Than PATHAAN in the USA ? Crosses $90,292 at 328 Locations and on 925 shows ! A total of 6514 tickets have been Sold . He is ready to ROAR ? #SRK #RajkumarHirani pic.twitter.com/hDmRB1xrj0 — CineHub (@Its_CineHub) December 12, 2023

Watch this video below:

Dunki features an ensemble cast, with colorful characters portrayed by exceptionally talented actors Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover, along with Shah Rukh Khan. A JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment, and Rajkumar Hirani Films presentation, produced by Rajkumar Hirani and Gauri Khan Written by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon, Dunki is slated to release on December 2023.