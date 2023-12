Shah Rukh Khan is all set for the third release of the year, and it's Dunki. It's just 5 days left for the release, and the makers have opened advance bookings for the film. Dunki is the first film of Shah Rukh Khan along with the eminent director of Bollywood, Rajkumar Hirani. As the makers have opened the advance bookings for Dunki, fans cannot wait for the superstar to create history for the third time in a year. The fans are going bonkers to see what history Dunki will create at the box office after the massive blockbusters Pathaan and Jawan. Also Read - Dunki Vs Salaar: Shah Rukh Khan, Prabhas to meet face-to-face to ensure clash doesn't affect their box office collection?

The overseas advance bookings of Dunki were opened to prior bookings in India, and it is claimed that Shah Rukh Khan has beaten his own records as it has defeated Pathaan. It's indeed SRK vs. SRK this year. And it's safe to say that 2023 is officially Shah Rukh Khan's year. The audience's love is beginning to start outing in at the advance booking windows around the world, which have already started to see bookings fill up! Moreover, Dunki advance bookings are growing phenomenally overseas, leaving Pathaan behind. It’s SRK Versus SRK yet again this year!

Dunki gets a standing ovation from the Censor Board.

