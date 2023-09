Shah Rukh Khan is having a dream run in 2023 with both Pathaan and Jawan hitting it out of the park. So far, Jawan has made Rs 665 crores (gross) GBOC and it is just seven days. Every trade expert believes that sky is the limit when it comes to how much Jawan will make in the coming days. The film is raking in good money even in the week days. There are various rumours on how the makers of Dunki might push the film to 2024. Well, there is no delay whatsoever as the film is very much on schedule. But the makers are wondering if there will be an overkill of Shah Rukh Khan if Dunki releases in December 2023. Also Read - Dunki actress Taapsee Pannu to Tiger 3 star Emraan Hashmi, Bollywood celebs reveal most horrific paranormal experiences

Shah Rukh Khan has no release in 2024

Shah Rukh Khan has no release in 2024

It seems Rajkumar Hirani and Shah Rukh Khan are debating on whether to push to Dunki to early 2024. A source told entertainment portal, Koimoi, "This year SRK's Pathaan and Jawan are record-breaking blockbusters. A third film makes no sense." They feel it is more sensible to give fans some time to cool off after the mammoth successes of these two films. Moreover, the films are still quite fresh in public memory. Pathaan is being streamed on Prime Video while Jawan will come on Netflix in the next couple of months or so. This means Shah Rukh Khan will be visible in theatres and OTT till the end of the year. Moreover, if Dunki comes out in 2023, he will be without a release in 2024.

Final confirmation awaited on Dunki

Final confirmation awaited on Dunki

The makers have not made an official announcement on Dunki. It seems Rajkumar Hirani loved Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan. The two were supposed to work together but things did not fall into place. Moreover, the month of December 2023 is packed with a number of big releases. We have Ranbir Kapoor's Animal which has huge buzz around it. Plus, there are movies like Merry Christmas, Sam Bahadur and more.