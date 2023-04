After the stupendous success of Pathaan, all the Shah Rukh Khan fans are desperately waiting for his next two big releases - Jawan and Dunki. While Jawan will hit the theatres this year, there is a long wait for Dunki. The film directed by Rajkumar Hirani will see Taapsee Pannu opposite Shah Rukh Khan. It is for the first time that Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu will be seen in a film together. Well, the film's release is far but here's something to add on to the excitement. Also Read - Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2 The Rule is the most awaited Hindi film; Check other movies in the list

Everyone is high on ChatGPT fever so we asked the AI app to write a romantic song for and because hey, an SRK film is incomplete without a romantic gaana in which he is not spreading his arms. And we are pretty stumped with the read.

Read the lyrics of the song generated by ChatGPT below:

Chorus:

Dunki, dunki, dil mein basi hai tu,

Mere saare sapne sajaya hai tu,

Kaisa ye ishq hai, mujhko bata de,

Teri aankhon mein khoya hai main.

Verse 1:

Main toh khwabo mein basa tha,

Tera mera ek sa tha,

Phir mila tujhe dekha teri,

Saansein meri hai ruk gayi.

Chorus:

Dunki, dunki, dil mein basi hai tu,

Mere saare sapne sajaya hai tu,

Kaisa ye ishq hai, mujhko bata de,

Teri aankhon mein khoya hai main.

Verse 2:

Tera muskurana mujhe bekhoo kar deta hai,

Tera pyar jeene ki waham deta hai,

Teri baat, teri khwahish,

Meri zindagi meri aarzoo.

Chorus:

Dunki, dunki, dil mein basi hai tu,

Mere saare sapne sajaya hai tu,

Kaisa ye ishq hai, mujhko bata de,

Teri aankhon mein khoya hai main.

Bridge:

Tu hi mann ki kahani hai,

Tu hi mujhmein samaayi hai,

Dunki, dunki, dil mein basi hai tu,

Mere saare sapne sajaya hai tu.

Chorus:

Dunki, dunki, dil mein basi hai tu,

Mere saare sapne sajaya hai tu,

Kaisa ye ishq hai, mujhko bata de,

Teri aankhon mein khoya hai main.

Outro:

Dunki, dunki, dil mein basi hai tu,

Mere saare sapne sajaya hai tu,

Kaisa ye ishq hai mujhko bata de,

Teri aankhon mein khoya hai main.

Well, what do you have to say about it? Any tune that hit your head while reading the lyrics? Tweet to us and let us know.