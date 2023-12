There is a reason Shah Rukh Khan is called a global phenomenon, and one more reason is added on why he is the universe’s favourite human. The cricket sensation Chris Gayle was seen dancing and doing the hook step of Shah Rukh Khan’s song Lutt Putt Gaya from Dunki. And guess what the cricketer has left the superstar clean-bowled and how. Shah Rukh Khan is extremely thankful to Chris for his sweet gesture, and he thoroughly enjoyed his dance steps and even called him the universe boss. Shah Rukh Khan's reaction to Chris Gayle's dance on Lutt Putt Gaya is winning hearts too. BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News. Also Read - Dunki V/S Salaar box office: Shah Rukh Khan or Prabhas, who will win the big battle? Trade Expert answers

Shah Rukh Khan reacts to Chris Gayle dancing on his song Lutt Putt Gaya from Dunki.

SRK on his X account recated to the viral vidoe of Chris dancing on Lutt Putt Gaya and wrote, "And the universe boss hits it out of the park… only like he can!!! Thank u my man @henrygayle . We will meet up and do the Lutt Putt Gaya dance together soon sometime ha ha".

And now fans cannot wait for both stars to meet and do the hook step of Lutt Putt Gaya together. It will be a visual treat and definitely create a sensation on the internet.

And the universe boss hits it out of the park… only like he can!!! Thank u my man @henrygayle… we will meet up and do the Lutt Putt Gaya dance together soon sometime ha ha https://t.co/0Ii6B0GX6H — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 14, 2023

Dunki is Shah Rukh Khan's most-awaited film after Jawan and Pathaan. This is the first time the superstar is collaborating with Rajkumar Hirani, and indeed, fans cannot wait to see what this deadly combination will have in store for them. It's just one week left for the release of Dunki, and the fans are excited. Dunki features Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal in significant roles.