Dunki which stars Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal in lead roles is coming in theatres on December 21, 2023. The movie is a social comedy based on illegal immigration. In the film, a group of five friends from Punjab decided to travel to the UK. However, they do not have a legal passport to make the journey. They undertake a risky journey across continents where some of them lose their lives. The trailer of Dunki has given a hint to people on what to expect. However, it has the intrigue element as people did not get the complete plot from the trailer.

Shah Rukh Khan on the global crisis

Shah Rukh Khan said that Dunki is a social comedy rooted in reality. He said that facts are shown in the film. Shah Rukh Khan said that people might find it hard to believe some actually travel with such peril to make a livelihood abroad. He spoke about how people travel across oceans and seas in boats to foreign lands. Shah Rukh Khan said it is heart-wrenching to know how many lose their lives in that fashion. People who follow the refugee crisis will also know about it.

It seems Dunki has already made over Rs 5.5 crores in advance sales. The Rajkumar Hirani film is going to win over the classes and masses. It is clashing with Prabhas and Prashanth Neel's Salaar at the box office. Let us see who wins this clash.