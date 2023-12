Dunki Diaries is a short interview that the team has released. We saw Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu and Rajkumar Hirani in a conversation. In the video, he has spoken about the experience of making the movie. He said that fans will love Vicky Kaushal in the film. He said that he has delivered an excellent performance. Shah Rukh Khan said that Vicky Kaushal is one of the finest actors he has ever worked with in his career. It seems his role is more like a cameo. Shah Rukh Khan said that Vicky Kaushal and he are Nimbu Brothers in the film. He said their bond in the movie will be loved by one and all. For the latest Entertainment News join BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Dunki Diaries: Shah Rukh Khan reveals the most heart-breaking truth about the film that will kick the audience in the gut

Take a look at the Dunki Diaries



SRK on bond with Vicky Kaushal

SRK on bond with Vicky Kaushal

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan said that Vicky and he grew very fond of one another. He said that Vicky Kaushal fell so deeply in love with him that he regretted his marriage with Katrina Kaif. The superstar said this in the most hilarious manner. This will remind fans of the mutual love shared by Shah Rukh Khan and Vijay Sethupathi. During the press meet of Jawan in Mumbai, the two almost broke into a waltz.

Vicky Kaushal has spoken about how Shah Rukh Khan cares for every actor on the set. It seems there was an important scene which had to be filmed without the superstar as he was busy with some other assignment that needed him. Vicky Kaushal did the shot on his own. Shah Rukh Khan was insistent that he wants to redo the whole scene. Only after being convinced that the shot was indeed done well, did he put the matter to rest.

Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif's friendship

The two have worked in Jab Tak Hai Jaan and Zero. In fact, she gave one of her best performances in Zero. Katrina Kaif has shown her support to films of SRK like Jawan and Pathaan. Fans love their friendship. In the coming year, Shah Rukh Khan has a film with Sujoy Ghosh that also stars Suhana Khan.