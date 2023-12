Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki is all set to release in theatres and fans cannot keep calm now. The countdown for Dunki has already started. The film's trailer and songs have been receiving an immense amount of love from fans across the globe. Director Rajkumar Hirani completes two decades in the film industry and Bollywood celebs including Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Vidya Balan, Sharman Joshi, R. Madhavan and others congratulated the ace director for his remarkable achievement. BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News. Also Read - When Salman Khan told Katrina Kaif she missed the bus to become Mrs Khan; addressed her as ‘Katrina Kapoor’

Shah Rukh Khan who will be seen in Dunki and the superstar wished him, 'Hi Raju sir. Wishing you 20 years of happiness and goodness, and 20 years of your cinema completion. We have all grown up watching your movies and loved them, whether it's Munnabhai, PK, and the list goes on and on. Here's to the next 25 years of great cinema-making and teaching the world how to tell lovely stories. God bless you, sir'. Also Read - Dunki: Taapsee Pannu recalls her experience of shooting with real prisoners for Shah Rukh Khan starrer

Ranbir Kapoor also congratulated Rajkumar Hirani and added, 'In the film industry, having the privilege to have worked with you, I can vouch that there isn't a better human being—more selfless, nicer, and harder working'. While, Aamir Khan wrote, 'He is one of my favorite directors. Congratulations, Raju, on completing 20 years. We are all excited to see what magic you and Shah Rukh have created with your upcoming film Dunki. Wishing you all the very best. You will be graced by success as you pursue capability. Lots of love'. Vicky Kaushal wrote, 'I think the industry has truly been blessed and fortunate to have a filmmaker and storyteller like you.' Also Read - Animal box office collection to wrap up at THIS amount as soon as Dunki, Salaar hit screens? [Exclusive]

A look at celebs wishing Rajkumar Hirani video

Creating stories and winning hearts since 20 years! Here's celebrating the magic and art of Rajkumar Hirani! ❤️✨ We're ready to begin the 21st year with the journey of #Dunki#20YearsOfRajkumarHirani pic.twitter.com/8ackTAQmU5 — Red Chillies Entertainment (@RedChilliesEnt) December 19, 2023

Moreover, B-town celebrities including Vidya Balan, Sharman Joshi, R. Madhavan, and Taapsee Pannu and others extended their heartfelt wishes for the director.