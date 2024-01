South Indian superstar Ram Charan is in high demand among filmmakers after the success of S.S. Rajamouli's epic film RRR. Ram Charan has become one of the most reliable stars in the entertainment industry. Since RRR, he has become very selective about the kind of films he wants to work in. After Jr NTR's starrer, Charan only appeared in Koratala Siva's Acharya, which was released in 2022. There are rumours that Ram Charan may collaborate with Rajkumar Hirani, whose recent film Dunki starring Shah Rukh Khan was a box office hit.

Dunki fame Rajkumar Hirani to work with Ram Charan?

Speculations are rife that Rajkumar Hirani recently met Ram Charan for a project. The director has a script in mind for the RRR actor, which he narrated to Ram. However, Hirani clarified that the rumours are baseless. He mentioned that while he does love Ram Charan as a performer and would like to collaborate with him someday, he hasn't approached the south actor with any script. He further stated that he has met Ram Charan, but not recently, and doesn't have any idea where the rumors of him doing a film with the south actor have come from. Also Read - Dhoom 4: Shah Rukh Khan, Ram Charan to headline the new film of the franchise? YRF going pan-India with North-South combos

On the work front, Rajkumar Hirani recently expressed how happy he is with the response to Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu starrer Dunki. Hirani received wide appreciation for his direction and the way he handled the complexities of each character in the film. Rajkumar is yet to announce his upcoming project. Recently, on Munna Bhai M.B.B.S completing 20 years, Sanjay Dutt wished that the third installment of the film sees the light of the day. For those unaware, Rajkumar Hirani and producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra have some ongoing creative differences, due to which the future of the third part of the Munna Bhai series is uncertain. Also Read - Christmas 2023: Allu Arjun and Ram Charan celebrate the festival together; check out the inside pictures

Ram Charan, who did not have a single release last year in 2023, is all set with his upcoming film Game Changer. The movie, directed by S. Shankar, is going to be a political action thriller film. Apart from Ram, the movie also stars Bollywood actress Kiara Advani.