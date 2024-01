Dunki V/S Salaar: The year 2023 witnessed the ultimate box office clash between two highly anticipated movies: Dunki, starring the legendary Shah Rukh Khan, and Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire, featuring the charismatic Prabhas. With Dunki hitting the screens on December 21 and Salaar releasing a day after, both movies raked in impressive box office numbers. However, it's safe to say that they could have set the box office on fire if they had solo releases. Dunki director, Rajkumar Hirani, acknowledges this fact and has finally opened up about the clash between his film and Prashanth Neel's Salaar. Also Read - Dunki Box Office Collection Day 12: Shah Rukh Khan film crosses lifetime collection of THIS Salman Khan movie

Rajkumar Hirani on Dunki V/S Salaar Box Office clash

Dunki was one of the most highly anticipated projects of Rajkumar Hirani, and for good reason. With his return as a director after five long years since the release of Sanju, and his first-ever collaboration with Shah Rukh Khan, this film was truly a special project. When asked about the box office clash with Prabhas-starrer Salaar, the maverick director confidently stated that despite the clash, both films are performing exceptionally well at the box office, indicating that audiences have given their seal of approval to both films, which is a fantastic sign. Hirani agrees that clashes can certainly impact a film's box office performance to some extent as not everyone has the financial means to watch two films back-to-back. Some people only watch one film a month, so they will undoubtedly choose their preferred film and not give another a chance. Also Read - Dunki director Rajkumar Hirani to work with Ram Charan next? The filmmaker reacts

Renowned filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani boldly stated that it is impossible for film makers and actors to avoid box office clashes. With 200 films being made in a year and only 52 weeks available, clashes are bound to happen, according to Hirani. After the success of his recent film Dunki, Hirani is all set to start working on the much-awaited biopic about Dadasaheb Phalke titled Made in India. The master storyteller will be leading the charge in developing the story, while the acclaimed South Indian director S.S. Rajamouli makes his debut as a producer for the film. It is also rumoured that Rajkumar Hirani may soon start working on the third installment of Munna Bhai series. Also Read - After Salman Khan, Karan Johar to reunite with Dunki star Shah Rukh Khan?