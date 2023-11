Shah Rukh Khan celebrates his birthday today and his fans are super excited about it. They have been wishing him on social media and last night we saw a huge crowd gathered outside his house to wish him. The superstar also greeted his fans from his house and showered love on them. He has a crazy fan following and we have seen that with the success of his last two movies, Pathaan and Jawan. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan's Top 10 motivational quotes about love, life, success that'll inspire you

On his special day, the superstar decided to give the best return gift to his fans. The actor will be seen in Dunki next and fans are already excited about it. As a return gift, SRK shared the first glimpse of Dunki today calling it Dunki Drop 1. Also Read - KWK 8: Sunny Deol reveals he doesn’t like Shah Rukh Khan, why wife Pooja Deol stays away from public eye and more

He took to social media to share the much awaited teaser of his upcoming film, Dunki. It is a Rajkumar Hirani film and we will see Shah Rukh Khan in a never seen before avatar in the film. This is a big story in Entertainment News. Also Read - Jawan releases on OTT: Shah Rukh Khan film's extended version out; Nayanthara’s role revised on public demand?

Trending Now

Shah Rukh Khan's return gift to fans: Dunki Drop 1

Dunki is a heart-warming tale of four friends and their quest to reach foreign shores, it charts the arduous yet life changing journey they are about to undertake to make their dreams come true. Drawn from Real-Life Experiences, Dunki is a saga of love and friendship that brings together these wildly disparate stories, and provides hilarious and heart-breaking answers.

Sharing Dunki Drop 1, Shah Rukh Khan wrote, “A story of simple and real people trying to fulfill their dreams and desires. Of friendship, love, and being together… Of being in a relationship called Home! A heartwarming story by a heartwarming storyteller. It’s an honour to be a part of this journey and I hope you all come along with us. The #DunkiDrop1 is here… #Dunki releasing worldwide in cinemas this Christmas. @hirani.rajkumar @taapsee @vickykaushal09 @anilgroverhere @vikramkochhar @boman_irani”

Take a look at Dunki Drop 1 here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

A glimpse of Shah Rukh Khan greeting fans on his birthday

Dunki also stars Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, Anil Grover. The film is produced by Rajkumar Hirani and Gauri Khan and written by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, Kanika Dhillon. Dunki is slated to release this December 2023.